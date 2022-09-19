Press Release

Nicox Announces Last Patients Complete Final Visit in NCX 470 Phase 3 Mont Blanc Glaucoma Trial





The last patient s completed their final (3-month) visit on September 16

691 patients were enrolled in the Mont Blanc trial

Topline results of the Mont Blanc trial due in early November 2022 September 19, 2022– release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that the last patients completed their final (3-month) visit in the Mont Blanc Phase 3 clinical trial of NCX 470 0.1% for the lowering of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. A total of 691 patients were enrolled in the trial. NCX 470, Nicox’s lead clinical product candidate, is a novel, potentially best-in-class, nitric oxide (NO)-donating prostaglandin analog eye drop.



“We are pleased to have reached this milestone in the Mont Blanc Phase 3 clinical trial, and I would particularly like to thank our clinical sites and the Nicox development team for their incredible efforts in continuing to drive this trial to completion in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.” said Doug Hubatsch, EVP, Chief Scientific Officer of Nicox. “NCX 470 has the potential to be a best-in-class glaucoma treatment, and we look forward to sharing the topline results in early November.”



Mont Blanc is a multi-regional, double-masked, 3-month, parallel group trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of NCX 470 ophthalmic solution 0.1% compared to latanoprost ophthalmic solution, 0.005%. Latanoprost is the most widely prescribed first-line therapy for open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The primary efficacy evaluation in Mont Blanc is based on time-matched IOP at 8 AM and 4 PM at Week 2, Week 6 and Month 3.



The second Phase 3 trial on NCX 470, Denali, is being jointly conducted and equally financed with our Chinese partner, Ocumension Therapeutics. Topline results is currently expected after 2024.

About Nicox

Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company is also conducting research on NCX 1728, a nitric oxide-donating phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor, in intraocular pressure lowering and retinal conditions. NCX 4251, a novel, patented, ophthalmic suspension fluticasone propionate nanocrystals for topical ocular application for dry eye disease, is being developed by Ocumension Therapeutics in China under an exclusive license agreement and is available for partnering elsewhere. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.), in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.



Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.



For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.









