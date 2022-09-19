Digital Pathology Market size was estimated at $685.43 billion - IndustryARC
Digital Pathology Market size was estimated at $685.43 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Pathology Market size was estimated at $685.43 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Digital pathology encompasses the collecting, management, exchange, and interpretation of pathology data, including slides and data, in a digital setting. Scanning is used to capture digital pathology images, and robotic microscopy can be used to get whole slide imaging / virtual microscopy on an entire histological (microscopic) glass slide. When glass slides are scanned with a scanning instrument, a high-resolution digital image is produced that may be viewed on a computer screen or mobile device. The increasing adoption of digital pathology to improve lab efficiency, the rising prevalence of cancer, and the growing application of digital pathology in drug development and companion diagnostics, as well as the reduction of high costs associated with conventional diagnostics, are all contributing to the market's growth.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Digital Pathology Market highlights the following areas -
1. North America region dominated the Digital Pathology Market in 2020 and it is estimated to account for 38% of the total market share.
2. Technological advancement in Digital Pathology along with the growing application of digital pathology in drug development and companion diagnostics is set to aid the market growth.
3. The study conducted will give a detailed analysis of the main players functioning in the Digital Pathology Market's Strengths, Weaknesses, and Opportunities.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Based on the Application, the market for Digital Pathology is categorized as Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, Tele-consultation, and Training & Education. In 2020, the Drug Discovery segment dominated the digital pathology market, accounting for the greatest revenue share. This expansion is owing to the expansion in R&D expenditure, spurred by the requirement for numerous preclinical and clinical studies undertaken during the drug discovery and development process.
2. North America dominated the digital pathology marketplace and held the biggest sales proportion of over 38% in 2020. Continual deployment of R&D investments, supportive authorities projects referring to the improvement of technologically superior systems, growing adoption of virtual imaging, and the presence of principal companies are the top factors contributing to this dominance.
3. In 2020, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms sector led the worldwide digital pathology market with the biggest share. The growing use of digital pathology for drug discovery research and drug toxicology testing can be linked to this segment's size. However, the hospitals and Reference Laboratories segment is anticipated to develop at the quickest CAGR of 10.4% in 2020, owing to the growing adoption of those strategies.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Digital Pathology industry are:
1. Danaher
2. Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc
3. Koninklijke Philips N.V
4. Olympus Corporation
5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
