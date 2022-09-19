Additive Manufacturing Market size is forecast to reach $35,244.3 million - IndustryARC
Additive Manufacturing Market size is forecast to reach $35,244.3 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 19.7% during 2021-2026HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Additive Manufacturing Market size is forecast to reach $35,244.3 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 19.7% during 2021-2026. A key factor driving the consumer demand is rising government funding to boost additive manufacturing technology across various regions. Furthermore, the EU Commission's increasing focus on reducing vehicle overall weight to minimize emissions is likely to affect market development. Metal 3D printing technology advancements are expected to open new horizons for lighter, stronger, and healthier products, providing lucrative opportunities for the additive manufacturing industry.
1. North America dominates the additive manufacturing market, owing to the increasing government support to enhance additive manufacturing technology in the region. For instance, America Makes, the leading national program in the U.S., was awarded USD 90 million in funding from the government to research additive manufacturing.
2. Rising investments in the medical sector, along with the growing automotive industry in various regions are driving the demand for additive manufacturing. As the use of 3D printing in automotive and dental applications is increasing, the growth in these industries will also support additive manufacturing market growth.
3. The lack of human resources is one of the most serious shortcomings of additive manufacturing. People must be trained in specific areas of design and development for this relatively new and rapidly changing production process, which takes time. Thus, these factors pose one of the major challenges for the additive manufacturing market during the forecast period.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The 3D printing metals segment is also poised to grow as it has a competitive edge over other plastic materials used in 3D Printing. Metal 3D printing is too expensive, furthermore other companies, like Desktop Metal and Markforged, are developing approaches to manufacture affordable metal 3D printers. In March 2020, VELO3D has developed a powder bed fusion 3D printer that features a unique recoated mechanism and is tightly integrated with the software.
2. Additive manufacturing or 3D printing has applications in the aerospace industry such as engine compartments, cabin accessories, air ducts among others. According to Boeing, the global aerospace and defense market will be at $8.7 trillion over the next decade, up from $8.1 trillion in 2019. In November 2020, Boeing projected that China's airlines will buy $1.4 trillion worth of 8,600 new aircraft and $1.7 trillion worth of commercial aviation services over the next 20 years.
3. North America held the largest share in the additive manufacturing market in 2020 up to 38%. Rising government investments and projects in the United States for additive manufacturing have also raised the growth of the market. For instance, to address the challenges in single laser melting (SLM), America Makes awarded GE Global $2.6 million to build an open-source, multi-laser production machine and AM platform. Additionally, in Canada, the rising partnership between research universities in the field of additive manufacturing is also influencing the growth of the market.
1. Proto Labs Ltd
2. 3D Systems Inc
3. Stratasys Ltd
4. ExOne
5. Envision TEC
