Author Elaine Maskel's new book "The Rasta Girl Who Escapes from Babylon" blends fiction with reality for a truly unique novel more than a decade in the making

Recent release "The Rasta Girl Who Escapes from Babylon" from Page Publishing author Elaine Maskel is a stunning book like no other that weaves fiction into real life settings, following Princess Natasha from Jamaica to Ethiopia by way of Philadelphia, as she attempts to reach Mt. Zion, all with a Rasta perspective.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ms. Elaine Maskel, an award-winning poet with Jamaican roots, has completed her new book "The Rasta Girl Who Escapes from Babylon": a gripping story told through the eyes of a Rasta Girl. Maskel has been writing for the past thirty years. She has received the Editor's Choice Award for her poetry in 1997. Her works also appear in the poetry anthology "The Night Falls of Diamonds" and have appeared on the Tukie Williams Show, Jamie Foxx Network of Poetry show contest, and she will be attending numerous venues. In addition to Rasta Girl, Ms. Maskel is also the author of "The Gift of the Most High: A Collection of Poems", and a children storybook called "My Cat Lucky", and two CDs out on the market, called "the Gifts of Most High: A Collections of Poems", and another "Call Money Make You Love Me," Elaine Maskel Raw and Uncut, along with two DVDs, and several TV commercials, which have been previewed on Bounce TV network and YouTube TV. She was a thirteen-time top ten winner on ReverbNation as well. Fans can catch Ms. Maskel at any time on most of iTunes internet stations and on Radio Airplay and always encourages fans to follow their dreams as she has.

Published by Page Publishing, Maskel's tale is not for the faint of heart. There is sex, lies, murder, violence, and war in Natasha's quest to reach Mt. Zion, and all the tribulations and confrontations that a Rasta must experience, and explore in this exciting book.

Maskel invites readers along for a thrilling journey with Princess Natasha, "There are many twists and turns that will keep you turning the pages. Enjoy the ride!"

It took several hundred pages of manuscript and over thirteen years of labor for Rasta Girl to become this unique book that weaves fiction into reality from a Rasta perspective. Readers will go along for the ride as the heroine travels across international borders while at the same time confronting various trials in her quest to escape Babylon—on a spiritual journey to get to her true earthly home: Ethiopia.

The main character, Princess Natasha, was born on the island of Jamaica. She was taught the Rasta way, as her father thought it should be. Her father suddenly passes away, and she moves to Philadelphia with her younger brother. There, they encounter extreme prejudice and the shock of being forced to live in a foreign culture: Babylon! After meeting Jamal, her journey takes her into a Catholic boarding home, but after staying there for a while, Jamal convinces her to move to Washington with him. Once there, Natasha begins to experience mysterious revelations about Jamal as his true character is revealed. Natasha quickly finds herself in the unfortunate position of having to confront and defeat secret enemies.

Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "The Rasta Girl Who Escapes from Babylon" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in coordination like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing