Author Frank Lott's new book "Cowboy Poetry: Coffee Table Tidbits" is a collection of poems that will warm the heart and soothe the soul while providing a good laugh

Recent release "Cowboy Poetry: Coffee Table Tidbits" from Page Publishing author Frank Lott is an assortment of poetry and ruminations that serve as a source of comfort and laughter for those seeking to escape and find refuge in the written word. Lott draws upon his vast family history and firsthand experiences to present a hilarious and stirring work.

LAKE PLACID, Fla., September 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frank Lott, a retired cattle rancher, has completed his new book "Cowboy Poetry: Coffee Table Tidbits": a heartwarming and comedic compilation of poetry inspired by the author's family history and experiences that have shaped him throughout his life.

"My ancestors came to America in the late 1600s and settled in Plymouth Bay Colony," writes Lott. "They were placed in charge of the cattle in the settlement. They migrated into Florida around two hundred years ago, and most of us are still in the ranching business today. I am a true Florida cracker as were my ancestors.

"Many of the poems in this book are based upon true events, such as 'The Old Barn' and 'God Made Man.' With a few other ones, I made a stab at some humor, and then there are a few that might make you realize just how tough these folks really were.

"I arranged the poetry from start to finish in a manner that I hope would give the reader a continuous change of scenery and hopefully climate too. I have tried to include a little something for everyone, so I hope at least some of them would bring a smile to your face or a tear to your eye. I truly hope you would enjoy my efforts."

Published by Page Publishing, Frank Lott's beautiful assemblage of poems is the perfect read for those who wish to experience the life of a rancher and the various circumstances it entails. Lott uses his unique writing style to craft a highly personal collection to provide comfort and levity for readers of all backgrounds.

Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Cowboy Poetry: Coffee Table Tidbits" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

