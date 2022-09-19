Author Lyra Lup Lup's new book "Tyler and the Kingdom of Nyginia" is a spellbinding children's story that takes readers along for a magical adventure

Recent release "Tyler and the Kingdom of Nyginia" from Page Publishing author Lyra Lup Lup is a memorable children's story that introduces Tyler, who is having a sleepless night. Things really get wild when he meets another Long-Eared Lup Lup named Arianna from the far-off land of Nyginia.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lyra Lup Lup has completed her new book "Tyler and the Kingdom of Nyginia": an enchanting children's story that follows Tyler and Arianna as they embark on a quest to find the magical jewel, the Eye of Peace, and save all of Nyginia from the evil wizard, Master Fortin.

Author Lyra Lup Lup writes, "In Stormy Meadows, the soft thunder that was always present rumbled softly. The thick grass that covered the large meadow rustled as a cold breeze blew through. The trees that surrounded most of the meadow remained tall and silent throughout the night. The twinkling golden specks of light, which were actually tiny tree sprites, flew around the trees all night long."

Published by Page Publishing, Lyra Lup Lup's imaginative tale invites young readers and listeners to join the fun-loving Lup Lups as they explore Kingdom Kloud.

Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Tyler and the Kingdom of Nyginia" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

