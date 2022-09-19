Author Mingta Yuen's new book "Chasing Ships" is a compelling account that unfolds as anticipation of adventure pushes a young man to head to sea to work on ships

Recent release "Chasing Ships" from Page Publishing author Mingta Yuen is a captivating narrative that describes the process of pursuing a seagoing position, chronologizing over three decades of his career and of running the latitudes and longitudes around the world.

KAILUA KONA, Hawaii, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mingta Yuen, who was born in the seaport of Emden, Germany, has completed his new book "Chasing Ships": a gripping and potent account that describes sailing on a large spectrum of vessels, including freighters, tankers, bulk carriers, and cruise ships, the book describes the changes experienced with the industry, ranging from navigation to propulsion to pollution laws to communications.

By age nine, author Mingta Yuen's sense of adventure and love for ships and the ocean gave him a clear vision of becoming a seafarer. At the age of seventeen, he himself was on a small coastal freighter and plied the North Sea as a deckhand.

At age twenty, he went to the State University of New York Maritime College, earning a degree in marine electrical engineering. At the academy, he also studied the nautical sciences, allowing him to sit for the USCG's third mate license. After graduation, he obtained his first contract as a deck officer and climbed aboard a tramp ship flying the Panamanian flag.

Mingta now holds his master's license of any gross tons upon oceans. He has a pilot's license for Kahului and Hilo harbors. Mingta has lived in eight countries and speaks fluent German. He also became a technical and recreational scuba diver instructor. During his free time, he builds ship models.

Author Mingta writes, "I have been meaning to write this book for over forty years now. I

kept notes over the years but realized only now that there was no way I could've written this forty years ago because there would not have been much to write about. Now with thirty-four years of maritime experience and a cargo net full of notes to sort through, I may have too many stories to tell."

Published by Page Publishing, Mingta Yuen's engaging narrative offers accounts of shipboard life for men and women while at sea or in port.

Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "Chasing Ships" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

