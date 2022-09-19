Author Obioma Osae-Brown's book "The Adventures of Emina" is a heart-wrenching fictional story of cultural and ideological issues affecting rural Africa

Recent release "The Adventures of Emina" from Page Publishing author Obioma Osae-Brown is a stirring short story of resilience and hope following a young African girl who endures an unspeakable trauma and the brutal theft of her childhood. Join Emina on her remarkable journey toward healing, education, and a new and fulfilling life in America.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Obioma Osae-Brown, who emigrated from Nigeria to the United States, with a passion for advocacy for the undeserved and marginalized, has completed her new book "The Adventures of Emina": a searing story highlighting the plight of girls and women in some areas in Africa and an inspiring story of triumph for one avid young student growing up in a remote village.

"The Adventures of Emina" is the product of over twenty years work on issues of advocacy for girls, women, and all youth. The issues of girls' education have been at the center of cultural, religious, and socio-economic controversy both locally and internationally. From the need to empower girls championed by the United Nations, to young militant voices like Malala, and the move towards STEM education as the pathway to the future.

Emina, a young girl from a fictional remote part of Africa, attempts to break from a retrogressive culture that marginalizes girls and impedes their quest for education. Emina's attempt to go to school, though marred by bullying, torture, and trauma, creates a series of events that leads to a new life overseas, just in time to become part of new educational dynamics. Emina gets a chance to be one step closer to her dreams, an aspiration cultivated after an encounter at the city. Education could be the catalyst, bridge, and pathway, especially in a post COVID world.

This book has been a family collaboration, with great illustrations by George Franco.

Published by Page Publishing, Obioma Osae-Brown's engrossing book is a poignant story inspired by the United Nations Beijing Conference in 1995 that marked a significant push for gender equality

