Dr. Steve Opoku-Duah's newly released "Transcended: Story of an African Science Professor Changing Lives in America" is an impactful autobiographical work

"Transcended: Story of an African Science Professor Changing Lives in America" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Steve Opoku-Duah is an engaging look into the author's journey from being raised in economically depressed areas to thriving in a successful science-based career on a global scale.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Transcended: Story of an African Science Professor Changing Lives in America": an inspiring story of determination, overcoming the odds, and achieving a life once only dreamed of. "Transcended: Story of an African Science Professor Changing Lives in America" is the creation of published author Dr. Steve Opoku-Duah, who earned his doctorate degree in environmental hydrology from Durham University in England. For more than twenty years, Dr. Opoku-Duah has taught graduate and undergraduate courses in chemistry and hydrology in three different countries. He has also published widely in high-impact scientific journals, earned several academic and research awards, and served as a Christian missionary in Africa, Europe, and North America.

Dr. Opoku-Duah shares, "Transcended, O how transcended! Who would have thought that an African village boy born into a belligerent polygamous family and raised in inner-city slums would ever develop a thriving scientific career around the globe? My mother, though uneducated, correctly predicted that godly fear, education, and self-control is the only avenue by which an indigent son can be lifted from poverty. We battled leaking roofs whenever it rained, and food was always scarce. There was no running water, electricity, or toilet. Our classrooms were dilapidated, overcrowded, and littered with broken furniture. There was no library, and students shared tattered textbooks with several missing pages. At night, we used kerosene-burning lanterns to study and complete homework. My weary-looking mother did every odd job in the world to be able to look after my six sisters and me with zero support from an egocentric husband. At some point, she was forced to sell her only prized Dutch wax print to pay for my high school fees. This is how my path to an academic career and scientific research began. Driven by faith in God, passion for global missions, and Christian higher education, the onetime village boy continues to change lives in America and beyond. This book captures the story of an African professor, scientist, and missionary."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Steve Opoku-Duah's new book paints a vivid picture of a childhood spent trying to break free from the restrictive challenges of life in poverty.

Dr. Opoku-Duah's inspiring story will resonate with many who have successfully broken generational curses.

Consumers can purchase "Transcended: Story of an African Science Professor Changing Lives in America" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

