Kimberly Moore's newly released "Hey, It's Me!" is a helpful resource for addressing self-esteem and bullying behaviors with young readers

"Hey, It's Me!" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kimberly Moore is a heartfelt message of hope for children faced with dangerous and debilitating thoughts that could lead to self-harming behaviors.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hey, It's Me!": a thoughtful opportunity to discuss mental health and social issues with juvenile readers. "Hey, It's Me!" is the creation of published author Kimberly Moore, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who is an advocate for developmental disabilities and mental health.

Moore shares, "In 2019, suicide was the second leading cause of death in young children, with a percentage of those deaths occurring before the age of twelve. The rate goes up with many children having attempted or thought about committing suicide. The faces of these children are never known, and their voices are never heard until they make headlines from this unspeakable act. Parents, teachers, counselors, other school staff, and pastors are often unaware of the storm that is raging inside of our children. Many ask how can this happen, while others turn their heads and ears to the cry and desperation of children in turmoil. How are we as a human race failing our children? There is so much that is misunderstood about suicide, and society chooses not to talk about this deadly problem. As parents, we teach our children the benefits of healthy eating, how to cross the street, and stranger danger. We also prepare them for going to college, saving money, and being successful in life. However, as parents, we do not think about suicide being an issue in the lives of our kids. Factors that encourage suicide may be bullying, depression, low self-esteem, trouble in the home, physical abuse, sexual abuse, neglect, and mental illness. Games, videos, and suicide challenges are also the causes of a child taking his or her life. What can adults do? We need to listen to our children without dismissing their thoughts and feelings. We need to talk to our children about suicide, and we need to embrace them, so that they will know that we can be trusted. Parents should also seek professional help for their child. If you are a parent, caregiver, school staff, family member, friend, or pastor, listen with all your heart. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline number is 800-273-8255. My prayer is that the world will come together to fight this disease."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberly Moore's new book is a deeply needed message of the importance of reaching out for help when things begin to feel too heavy to bear.

Moore's passion for advocating for mental health awareness and the youth of her community is apparent within the pages of this heartfelt work.

