James W. Reed III's newly released "Red-Letter Day Devotional" is a powerful tool to help overcome the challenges of anxiety

"Red-Letter Day Devotional" from Christian Faith Publishing author James W. Reed III is an encouraging discussion with God that delivers a message of hope for those seeking comfort and peace through their faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Red-Letter Day Devotional": a helpful resource for reflection and working toward alleviating anxious behaviors. "Red-Letter Day Devotional" is the creation of published author James W. Reed III, a graduate of Jarvis Christian College of Hawkins, Texas, and the proud pastor of Rising Sun Baptist Church in Beaumont, Texas. He has been in ministry for over twenty-five years.

Pastor Reed shares, "In the midst of the COVID pandemic, many of us were struggling with a thief of peace— 'Anxiety.' We didn't recognize it or know what to call it. What we did know was that we were losing hope and couldn't find that place of peace and security. There was a sense of panic setting in. It was building and about to overtake us.

"This may sound like many of you today, or maybe you are simply searching for a word of comfort and encouragement. The Red-Letter Day Devotional is for you. The Word of God says we are to be anxious for nothing; the remedy is hearing from and responding to God, that our hearts/minds will be guarded, and we will find the peace we all so desperately need (Phil. 4:6).

"This devotional will put you on track to overcome this silent thief of peace."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James W. Reed III's new book is an uplifting message that examines the possibility of breaking the cycle and overcoming anxiety.

Pastor Reed shares, in hopes of bringing joy and peace by deepening your connection with God through a daily conversation with Him.

