Dr. "P.J." McPhee's newly released "My Angels Can Drive" is an encouraging message of hope woven within personal stories of life's challenges

"My Angels Can Drive" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. "P.J." McPhee is an engaging collection of deeply personal experiences that have shaped the author's sense of gratitude and faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Angels Can Drive": a potent reminder of God's work within one's lives. "My Angels Can Drive" is the creation of published author Dr. "P.J." McPhee, a retired social worker, child abuse investigator, juvenile probation officer, family self-sufficient counselor, adult protective investigator, and paralegal.

Dr. McPhee shares, "This book is birthed because of the incredible power of God's protection. As I was driving to the pharmacy for a prescription that was ordered earlier that day for me, I began to feel very ill again. I knew I was about to pass out, and all I remember is that I was praying to make it to safety.

"Upon waking up, with family members surrounding me, it was obvious that I had suffered a stroke. After careful consideration from listening to how things had transpired, I had come to the conclusion that my angel can drive.

"You see, my car left my home miles away from my sister's home, drove right into her house, and they were able to get me the medical attention I needed."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. "P.J." McPhee's new book offers a message of hope and encouragement for those facing the valleys of life.

Dr. McPhee's arrangement of key moments in her life's journey will resonate with many and bring reassurance to others.

