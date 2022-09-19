Myrna Conrad's newly released "Lunchbox Devotions for Kids" is a fun and uplifting resource for parents to help encourage children and teens through the day

"Lunchbox Devotions for Kids" from Christian Faith Publishing author Myrna Conrad is a charming opportunity to connect with one's children and help to keep a strong message of faith in each day.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lunchbox Devotions for Kids": a heartfelt resource for parents of school-age children. "Lunchbox Devotions for Kids" is the creation of published author Myrna Conrad, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has published one fiction book, "Discarded Lives," and has been published in The Upper Room and GO magazine. For over two years, Conrad has written a thematic series of articles for the Destin Life and Bay Life local newspapers.

Conrad shares, "This book is meant for you to cut up and use!

"Lunchbox Devotion for Kids is a children's devotional book containing a choice of over two hundred devotions for parents to pick from to place in their child's lunchbox each day. Each devotion consists of a short scripture, a short comment from the author about the scripture, and a lined space on the back for you—the parent(s)—to add your own words of encouragement.

"There are so many things that go on in our children's lives during their days at school. It is encouraging for them to know that their parent(s) are thinking about them and to have a note of encouragement in with their lunch. Spiritual food is just as important for their minds as physical food is for their bodies. Reinforcing God's love for your child each day will ultimately draw them closer to Him and influence how they react with those around them."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Myrna Conrad's new book offers an interactive resource that will bring comfort to children and parents alike.

Conrad draws from a family tradition that started with her son and later expanded to friends and family via text message to bring readers a truly empowering, interactive experience.

