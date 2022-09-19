Advancements to Explore Innovations for Improving the Wellbeing and Longevity of Emergency Workers

Learn how strategic partnerships are working to improve the wellbeing of emergency responders.

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --An upcoming segment of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus o n improvements in the overall wellbeing and longevity of the emergency responder community.

This segment will explore the dedicated and skilled emergency responders who are relied upon when the unthinkable happens. Viewers will learn how All Clear Foundation is serving emergency responders, including frontline healthcare workers and their families, to create healthier communities for everyone.

Spectators will see how All Clear Foundation has created an array of wellness support services focused on mental, emotional, physical, and social wellbeing, in response to the cumulative stress and trauma of emergency response work, decreased quality of life as a consequence of the job, and to support the relationships of those who serve local communities.

"All Clear Foundation supports the human behind the badge, the uniform, and the scrubs," said Rhonda Kelly, Executive Director, All Clear Foundation.

The show will also highlight the unique occupational challenges and impacts experienced by those who serve local communities. Viewers will learn how All Clear Foundation leverages the power of strategic partnerships to create easily accessible and navigable systems of solutions across all wellness domains improving the lives of those who serve local communities and their families.

"We look forward to exploring how All Clear Foundation is helping to better serve those who serve the community," said Colin Ferguson, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About All Clear Foundation:

All Clear Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit that serves emergency responders, including frontline healthcare workers and their families. Since its start in 2019, All Clear Foundation has been committed to improving the overall wellbeing and longevity of the Emergency Responder community.

For more information, visit: http://www.allclearfoundation.org.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

