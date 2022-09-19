Virgie Marie Wilson's newly released "Even Me" is a memorable and emotionally charged story of a woman's journey of hope, faith, and determination.

"Even Me" from Christian Faith Publishing author Virgie Marie Wilson is a compelling narrative that brings readers into the author's most impactful memories that will resonate with many who faced the challenges of loss, domestic abuse, and growing up in poverty.

MEADVILLE, Pa. , Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Even Me": a powerful memoir that will shock and inspire. "Even Me" is the creation of published author Virgie Marie Wilson, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who was born and raised in Arkansas and later moved to Missouri.

Wilson shares, "This is a book about a simple housewife, mother, and grandmother who suffered through tragedy and unexpected events, but never gave up her faith or the hope of someday having a life without the threat of losing her life at the hands of the person she spent thirty-eight years caring for and loving.

"I plan to write another book soon because I have many events with laughter and humor as well as many other chapters I was not able to include in this book. I wanted to get my first book out there as soon as possible so that the readers could get acquainted with me and with the hope that they would request to know more about a person who only thought of herself as a nobody but didn't let her experiences keep her down or destroy her hope.

"I am a seventy-five-year-old who loves to write about the things I see in the world around me and share the good, the bad, and the ugly side of the life I knew and still enjoy. I completed my education and work as an accountant/financial advisor, but still have time to continue writing religious manuscripts and other religious articles. My strength comes when I make time to pray and commune with God as I do on a daily basis. When the Spirit speaks to me, I learn something new, or I am reminded of something I need to write about before I forget. If the feeling a writer gets to record what they feel needs to be written down, a true writer never fails to stop whatever they are doing even in the middle of the night. Sometimes the Spirit keeps speaking while I try to keep up and get it all down. Then I read it over and pray God's will over the words His Spirit has given me. I am amazed at what God has shown me.

"I have a busy schedule taking care of two teenage girls I have been fostering as their granny nanny since their birth, and their dad, my employer, who calls me mom and treats me like real family is a single business owner. I am a grandmother of nineteen grandchildren plus two deceased, and twenty-one great-grandchildren with two deceased at this time, as my family continues to grow. This book has several chapters about some family events, but many chapters will require another book in the future.

"I read a lot and enjoy the testimonies of several popular religious writers. My hope is to write books about the things that will help strengthen and encourage others to find their faith in the living God and listen for His Spirit to speak to them even as He has spoken to me. A conversation is always between a person speaking and a listener. We must learn to listen to God's voice as He answers our questions just as we would in real time with anyone else. He is always there waiting to be asked to come into our lives and be a present active part in all that we do. He is not intrusive and respects our privacy, and we read His Word to learn what He expects of us. The respect I have learned to give the Heavenly Father, God Almighty, Creator of all and His Son Jesus who died on the cross for all believers keeps me grounded and secure until He returns. Until then, I will continue to write hoping to help someone along the way find the faith I have found in the one true living God who loves even me."

