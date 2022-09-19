Robby Roberson's newly released "Peter: The Man Who Went On An Adventure With Jesus" is an engaging biographical study of the Apostle Peter

"Peter: The Man Who Went On An Adventure With Jesus" from Christian Faith Publishing author Robby Roberson is an articulate discussion of the life of Peter that examines the correlation between Peter's experiences and one's own walk with Jesus.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Peter: The Man Who Went On An Adventure With Jesus": a thoughtful reflection on a key biblical figure. "Peter: The Man Who Went On An Adventure With Jesus" is the creation of published author Robby Roberson, a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Roberson is a 1992 graduate of Criswell College in Dallas, Texas, with a BA in biblical studies, and a 1995 graduate of Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary, MA. He has been engaged in pastoral ministry for over forty years and has a passion for the Word of God and its proclamation.

Roberson shares, "Peter: The Man Who Went On An Adventure With Jesus is a biographical study of the life of the apostle Peter, including each New Testament event where we encounter him. It is the story of his life from his first exposure to Jesus Christ until the last New Testament scene involving him. His life is so raw and real that it is applicable to all and has lasting lessons for our own adventure with Jesus."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robby Roberson's new book will provide insight into the journey Peter took as a disciple of Christ.

Roberson draws from a lifetime of biblical study to present a comprehensive biography of Peter.

Consumers can purchase "Peter: The Man Who Went On An Adventure With Jesus" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Peter: The Man Who Went On An Adventure With Jesus," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

