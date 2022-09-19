Evan Camacho's newly released "Jesus Heals: 2 Stories in 1 Book" is an enjoyable resource to help young believers learn about Jesus's miracles

"Jesus Heals: 2 Stories in 1 Book" from Christian Faith Publishing author Evan Camacho is a fun and engaging children's work that teaches scripture via an entertaining and poetic format.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jesus Heals: 2 Stories in 1 Book": an uplifting message of Jesus's healing grace. "Jesus Heals: 2 Stories in 1 Book" is the creation of published author Evan Camacho.

Camacho shares, "This book is a fun, playful, yet teachable make-a-memory kind of book—whether Mom decides to read the little ones a bedtime story, Dad calls together a house meeting, or even if you would like to teach from it at a Sunday school class. However you see fit, it is simply a book in a poetic format, almost scripture line-for-scripture line, that speaks on two recorded healings from our Lord, Jesus Christ. It gives hope, not only for those who were around, but also to the readers alike."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evan Camacho's new book brings God's word to life for young minds.

Camacho shares in hopes of aiding the next generation of Christians in finding a deeper understanding of God's word so they can pursue a fulfilling relationship with their faith.

