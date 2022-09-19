Submit Release
Gary LaCarrubba's newly released "Reflections of Humanity: A tapestry of perceptions" is an engrossing collection of vibrant poetic works

"Reflections of Humanity: A tapestry of perceptions" from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary LaCarrubba is a thought-provoking selection of inspired poems that will challenge and encourage readers in how those encountered along life's journey are perceived.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Reflections of Humanity: A tapestry of perceptions": a potent and reflective selection of poems. "Reflections of Humanity: A tapestry of perceptions" is the creation of published author Gary LaCarrubba.

LaCarrubba shares, "This collection will take on different meanings at different points in time. Many of the key themes have multiple messages. This is also the case in many interpretations of the vocabulary. Everyone has an individual perception of what truth is. These works are representative of this writer's understanding of that entity.

"It is my hope that this collection will inspire the realization within each reader that the true wisdom in life is one's ability to believe in oneself. Thus, will it become possible to accept responsibility for our own actions? Once this end is accomplished, we can, each in his own right, make beneficial changes. Many have had this same dream since the dawn of time. It is this writer's most ardent hope that this work will find acceptance within the heart of each reader. A further hope is that these perceptions will serve as an inspiration to each to establish a positive sense of self and a more cohesive view of the people around you.

"Try to set gender aside in these works. Wherever possible, substitute people and situations within your own life and the lives of the loved ones around you."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary LaCarrubba's new book will push readers to reflect and consider their understanding and interaction with themselves and others.

LaCarrubba offers readers an enjoyable reading experience that will challenge and inspire personal and spiritual growth.

Consumers can purchase "Reflections of Humanity: A tapestry of perceptions" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Reflections of Humanity: A tapestry of perceptions," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

