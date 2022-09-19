William Donald Harvey's newly released "Hitchhiking through Hell" is a compelling tale of wrongful conviction and unexpected consequences

"Hitchhiking through Hell" from Christian Faith Publishing author William Donald Harvey is an engaging fiction based in part on experiences from the author's life.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hitchhiking through Hell": a gripping novel of suspense. "Hitchhiking through Hell" is the creation of published author William Donald Harvey.

Harvey shares, "Michael Justin Bellows grew up in the United States of America, believing, like most Americans do, in the freedom that we were taught about in school. The freedom that men fought and died for, the freedom that is guaranteed to all American citizens by the government that Pres. Abraham Lincoln spoke of in his famous Gettysburg Address.

"But now, Mike Bellows is learning a new lesson—a lesson in injustice brought upon him by the American Legal Justice System and American citizens acting as jurors, and all this without him even being proven 'guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.'

"How could such a thing happen in a free country like America you might ask? The answer awaits you in Hitchhiking through Hell."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Donald Harvey's new book is a thought-provoking narrative that explores the criminal justice system.

Harvey shares a tale of circumstantial evidence and misleading testimony in this fictionalized crime narrative.

View a synopsis of "Hitchhiking through Hell" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Hitchhiking through Hell" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Hitchhiking through Hell," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

