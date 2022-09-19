Author Ann Patterson's new book "Gabby Raccoon: It's Always Best to Tell the Truth" is a charming children's story that follows the adventures of a mischievous raccoon

Recent release "Gabby Raccoon: It's Always Best to Tell the Truth" from Page Publishing author Ann Patterson is a fun and entertaining children's story that takes readers along for the memorable adventures of a young raccoon who learns important lessons.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ann Patterson, who was born in Austin, Texas, has completed her new book "Gabby Raccoon: It's Always Best to Tell the Truth": an engaging and imaginative children's story that introduces Gabby, a lovable raccoon who is taught right from wrong and knows that telling the truth is always best. Gabby loves to have fun, but this gets him into trouble.

Author Ann Patterson did some of her growing up in the city, but most of her childhood was spent up in the hill country where she began to see a lot of the little creatures she writes about in her books. She credits all her writing abilities to God and hopes readers enjoy the book as much as she and her husband, children, and grandchildren have enjoyed it.

Author Ann Patterson writes, "Once upon a time, there was a little raccoon named Gabby. Gabby came from a good family. Bessell was their name."

She continues, "now, Mom and Dad Bessell taught Gabby to always tell the truth and, if he had something to say about someone, to say something good."

Published by Page Publishing, Ann Patterson's exciting tale takes readers along for Gabby's adventures and invites them to allow Gabby, along with his family and friends, to become a part of their families.

Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase "Gabby Raccoon: It's Always Best to Tell the Truth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

