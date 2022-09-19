Authors Beverley and Richard Dolan's new book "How to .... Suko" is an entertaining puzzle book with over one hundred fifty puzzles to enjoy.

Recent release "How to …. Suko" from Page Publishing authors Beverley and Richard Dolan is an interactive puzzle book featuring Suko, which is an offshoot of Sudoku that requires strategy using basic calculations.

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beverley and Richard Dolan, who assembled this work during the COVID-19 lockdown, have completed their new book "How to …. Suko": an addictive puzzle book that serves as a wonderful brain teaser that improves short-term memory.

This book offers a detailed, step-by-step solution for one puzzle, a reference table of math combinations, large, clear print, pastel-colored cells, and a work area for every puzzle. There are puzzles that range in difficulty from easy to challenging, making getting started a fun and satisfying experience.

The authors discuss their journey into the world of Suko, sharing, "We first spotted Suko in the Saturday issue of the Wall Street Journal. The puzzle is popular in the UK and is published in the Sunday Times, Telegraph, Sun, and other newspapers there."

They continue, "We liked it so much we decided to buy a puzzle book of Suko puzzles. To our surprise, we were unable to find one from various sites, including Amazon. We decided to make a Suko puzzle book and offer it to others who may become Suko enthusiasts like we are."

Published by Page Publishing, Beverley and Richard Dolan's amusing book was assembled manually by the authors without the use of a computer algorithm. As a consequence, there are puzzles with multiple solutions.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "How to …. Suko" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

