IBG's newly released "Finding True Love in a Prickly Pear World: The Search for a Love Worth Finding" is an uplifting message of hope for those searching for true love

"Finding True Love in a Prickly Pear World: The Search for a Love Worth Finding" from Christian Faith Publishing author IBG is a thoughtful discussion of the concepts that factor into one's understanding of the way the world loves in stark contrast to God's unconditional love.

"Finding True Love in a Prickly Pear World: The Search for a Love Worth Finding": a heartfelt message of hope for those seeking to break the patterns of conditional love. "Finding True Love in a Prickly Pear World: The Search for a Love Worth Finding" is the creation of published author IBG, a wife of thirty years, mother of three daughters, vocalist/songwriter/inspirational speaker, and one who believes that the transforming work of Christ is a story worth sharing.

IBG shares, "What the heck is a prickly pear? Webster defines it as a spiny pear-shaped edible fruit that grows on the Opuntia cacti found in dry arid climates. So, what correlation does a prickly pear have with us? Well, it's been said that the world is our oyster, and we are the pearls it produces. However, in this book we will discover that the world is our cactus and we are the prickly pear people it produces. As prickly pear people, we've learned to love conditionally, where love must be earned and deserved to gain it, and performance is required to maintain and keep it. That is NOT true of God's love! Therefore, this book provides a powerful resource to learn to love beyond what we've been taught. Within its pages, the attributes of true unconditional love are defined in vivid detail to explore what it is and how it acts. There is also the opportunity to reexamine the common beliefs about love and discover the stark contrast between God's love and the way the world loves that has been promoted through the media, music, opinions/influences of our peers, and those in our Christian circles. This is a contemplative, life-changing journey that is sure to inspire us to think, speak, and act differently than the world around us in the way we love one another.

"If you're ready to find true love in this prickly pear world, your search for a love worth finding begins here!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, IBG's new book will resonate with many who find themselves stymied by modern influences that create environments where conditional love can thrive.

IBG shares in hopes of aiding others on their personal and spiritual journeys in their search for a love worth finding.

