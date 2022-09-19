Marie Hebert's newly released "How Satan Manifests: Recognizing Satanic Activity in Everyday Life" is a helpful resource for recognizing demonic attacks

"How Satan Manifests: Recognizing Satanic Activity in Everyday Life" from Christian Faith Publishing author Marie Hebert is an encouraging guide to recognizing and overcoming the evil forces that seek to damage one's life.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How Satan Manifests: Recognizing Satanic Activity in Everyday Life": an invigorating guide to expelling Satan from one's life. "How Satan Manifests: Recognizing Satanic Activity in Everyday Life" is the creation of published author Marie Hebert, a former educator in the Texas and Louisiana public school systems. Hebert has taught theoretical art design at every grade level, from elementary to middle school, high school, and college. She currently resides in her home state of Louisiana in the heart of the rich Cajun culture.

Hebert shares, "To oppose Satan, we have to first be able to recognize him. Very few people have ever actually seen Satan personified. To the average, ordinary person Satan manifests disguised as ordinary, everyday-life frustrations. This can make recognizing him a challenge.

"Most of us, unfortunately, lack the training to distinguish between satanic attacks and natural setbacks. We often mistakenly assume that we are dealing with 'life' when, in fact, we are wrestling with demonic attacks. How Satan Manifests: Recognizing Satanic Activity in Everyday Life exposes Satan's secret hiding places using common, ordinary examples from everyday life to train readers to see through his smoke screen and expel Satan from their lives.

"How Satan Manifests: Recognizing Satanic Activity in Everyday Life is a practical, how-to, easy-to-read, step-by-step training manual for anyone wanting to walk in the authority they possess in Christ and expel Satan from their life.

"Every spiritual warfare library should include a copy of this book!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marie Hebert's new book is a carefully researched and articulate discussion of spiritual warfare.

Hebert shares in hopes of empowering others to stand against the evils that seek to bring down humanity.

