Ebby Bonsu's newly released "The Faith Giant Series: (Faith Giantship)" is a thoughtful collection of key components of faith, worship, and being a leader for God

"The Faith Giant Series: (Faith Giantship)" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ebby Bonsu is a compelling and unique arrangement of over one thousand points regarding the practice of being a Faith Giant and a selection of key figures who hold to these characteristics.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Faith Giant Series: (Faith Giantship)": a thoughtful discussion of what living in faith truly means. "The Faith Giant Series: (Faith Giantship)" is the creation of published author Ebby Bonsu, who was formally educated at Opoku Ware School in Kumasi, Ghana, and later graduated from University of Ghana with a bachelor's degree in business administration (management/sociology). He later worked for Barclays Bank of Ghana in Accra, Ghana, in sales management. Bonsu currently resides in New York.

Bonsu shares, "The Faith Giant Series was incubated years ago after thorough readings and research on faith and inspiration. No matter how idealistic or utopian the idea of faith sounds, it is realistically practicable when its principles are applied. The book serves as a blueprint or manual in our day-to-day, practical walk of faith.

"Faith is scripturally defined as 'the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.' Thus, genuine faith is still recognized as faith even when it is not visibly seen. The Faith Giant Series is written in the form of easily digestible 'wisdom nuggets.' It provides basic lessons on the principles of faith using faith giant personalities and stories, and it primarily targets the youth. It also gives practical and simplistic guidelines, principles, and examples of men and women who endured through faith to achieve fantastic results in life. It is certainly a must-read for everyone in all walks of life who are seeking great results and success."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ebby Bonsu's new book will encourage reflection and a refocus of one's efforts toward living a life in line with the principles detailed within.

Bonsu shares in hopes of empowering and encouraging the next generation of potential Faith Giants to walk in faith and hold trust in God.

Consumers can purchase "The Faith Giant Series: (Faith Giantship)" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

