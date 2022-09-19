Submit Release
News Search

There were 302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,267 in the last 365 days.

Ebby Bonsu's newly released "The Faith Giant Series: (Faith Giantship)" is a thoughtful collection of key components of faith, worship, and being a leader for God

"The Faith Giant Series: (Faith Giantship)" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ebby Bonsu is a compelling and unique arrangement of over one thousand points regarding the practice of being a Faith Giant and a selection of key figures who hold to these characteristics.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Faith Giant Series: (Faith Giantship)": a thoughtful discussion of what living in faith truly means. "The Faith Giant Series: (Faith Giantship)" is the creation of published author Ebby Bonsu, who was formally educated at Opoku Ware School in Kumasi, Ghana, and later graduated from University of Ghana with a bachelor's degree in business administration (management/sociology). He later worked for Barclays Bank of Ghana in Accra, Ghana, in sales management. Bonsu currently resides in New York.

Bonsu shares, "The Faith Giant Series was incubated years ago after thorough readings and research on faith and inspiration. No matter how idealistic or utopian the idea of faith sounds, it is realistically practicable when its principles are applied. The book serves as a blueprint or manual in our day-to-day, practical walk of faith.

"Faith is scripturally defined as 'the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.' Thus, genuine faith is still recognized as faith even when it is not visibly seen. The Faith Giant Series is written in the form of easily digestible 'wisdom nuggets.' It provides basic lessons on the principles of faith using faith giant personalities and stories, and it primarily targets the youth. It also gives practical and simplistic guidelines, principles, and examples of men and women who endured through faith to achieve fantastic results in life. It is certainly a must-read for everyone in all walks of life who are seeking great results and success."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ebby Bonsu's new book will encourage reflection and a refocus of one's efforts toward living a life in line with the principles detailed within.

Bonsu shares in hopes of empowering and encouraging the next generation of potential Faith Giants to walk in faith and hold trust in God.

Consumers can purchase "The Faith Giant Series: (Faith Giantship)" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Faith Giant Series: (Faith Giantship)," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Ebby Bonsu's newly released "The Faith Giant Series: (Faith Giantship)" is a thoughtful collection of key components of faith, worship, and being a leader for God

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.