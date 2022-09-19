Deborah Dufresne's newly released "A Very Special, Wonderful Boy" is a sweet story of a loving, kind, little boy who finds that the world is sometimes not fair

"A Very Special, Wonderful Boy" from Christian Faith Publishing author Deborah Dufresne is a charming opportunity to explain the importance of being a good example of doing what is right, treating others with kindness, and having a strong moral compass.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Very Special, Wonderful Boy": a delightful discussion of values, virtues, and social issues. "A Very Special, Wonderful Boy" is the creation of published author, Deborah Dufresne, who lives in the small town of Litchfield, Minnesota, with her husband, Steve, as well as her son and daughter's families, including four grandchildren. Dufresne retired from a twenty-nine-year career with the postal service and a nine-year part-time LPN nursing job at a Benedictine monastery and has spent the last eight years as a Reading Corps preschool literacy tutor embedded in a Head Start classroom of twenty little ones.

Dufresne shares, "It is discovered that this Very Special, Wonderful Boy has a heart that is two sizes too big. It barely fit inside of his little body and was very tender and sensitive to life around it. No wonder his heart would hurt when it felt bumped by bad words or bad looks or bad behavior from other average people. They did not understand why he was so touchy.

"Through clever, challenging, and exciting years, you will grow with Ian and discover his very special, wonderful powers.

"This book gives an empowering response to one of life's most frustrating facts: life's not fair. It helps parents counteract bullying and really does make the world a better place. Ian's example made average people want to be better, and they became 'better than average.'

"This story offers a child the choice of learned behavior and growth of character. Ultimately, this book brings us beyond the superheroes of today's culture to a true Godly superhero: a saint. A saint is a very special, wonderful person with a very big heart."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Dufresne's new book will delight young readers who may find themselves struggling with not-so-nice members of society.

Dufresne presents a fun and uplifting narrative for young readers to enjoy with their loved ones.

