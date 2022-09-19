Author Thomas Matthews's new book "Middle Ground" is a stirring collection of poetry, remarking on the good and bad of life, and all there is in between.

Recent release "Middle Ground" from Page Publishing author Thomas Matthews shares the author's powerful thoughts and feelings on modern society and the human condition. Full of insight and longing, "Middle Ground" explores all there is in life that is neither wonderful nor horrible but lives somewhere in the middle where both collide.

OMAHA, N.E., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thomas Matthews, proud father and loving husband who studied English at Georgetown University, has completed his new book "Middle Ground": a moving portrait of modern society, and a thorough journey through the author's wisdom and deepest opinions on all facets of life.

"The mundane and sublime (and all points between) are the sources of the poetic insights [I present] to [my] readers," writes Matthews. "'Middle Ground' is a collection of poems written in a voice that gives rise to a balanced and grounded point of view. This book was written with the aim that the poems would offer an easily accessible sort of wisdom. Poetic techniques, such as rhythm, rhyme, and meter, are employed to create good poetry. The subject matter of [my] poems is refreshingly varied. In reading [my] poetry, my audience will find both clarification and humor. All these elements come together in 'Middle Ground' to comprise a poetic experience that is both enjoyable and instructive."

Published by Page Publishing, Thomas Matthews's thought-provoking assortment of poetry strikes a perfect balance between wit and wisdom, imparting readers with a beautiful sense of stability and understanding. Matthews explores what moves him and shares his deepest thoughts with those willing to take a journey with him through the highs and lows of life, while stopping to see the beauty of what lies in between.

Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Middle Ground" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

