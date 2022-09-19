Author Iona White's new book "Tatti" is a powerful story of a young girl who, after growing up with a drug addicted mother, turns to a life on the streets.

Recent release "Tatti" from Page Publishing author Iona White follows the titular character of Tatti, a young woman who joins the dangerous life of running the streets after growing up in a broken home. Surrounded by dangerous men and the gang lifestyle, Tatti spirals downward until she ends up in the county jail, and an opportunity for a new start presents itself.

LIVERPOOL, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2022 Iona White, currently majoring in small business management, has completed her new book "Tatti": a gripping and thought-provoking tale following Tatti and the circumstances of her upbringing that led her to a hazardous and unforgiving life on the streets, running with gangs and battling addiction.

Published by Page Publishing, Iona White's mesmerizing narrative begins with Tatti's childhood in a broken home as she watched her mother feed her drug addiction and fail to take care of her own children. After her mother's death, Tatti finds herself torn between staying afloat in school and taking the easy way out and seeking affection from the street lifestyle.

Expertly paced and character-driven, White's poignant tale will transport readers into an underground world where no one is safe, and those with the best of intentions get swallowed up by the powerful bosses that control the streets. As Tatti moves through a series of men that disrespect her, she finds a new beginning after earning her GED in the county jail. But a new federal indictment threatens her chances at ever having a normal life, and she wonders if jail is where she's truly meant to be. Captivating and heartbreaking, "Tatti" will leave readers on the edge of their seats and stay with them long after its conclusion.

Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Tatti" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing