Radiology Market Growing to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth of USD 43.04 billion by 2029, Key Drivers, Size, Share, Growth and Opportunity Outlook

Global radiology market was valued at USD 26.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 43.04 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:-

Radiology (also referred as diagnostic imaging) includes multiple tests are included in the process, which require projecting and imagining specific bodily regions. It is important in various diagnostic procedures such as CT scans, MRIs, X-rays, and ultrasounds. Radiology is a medical specialty that uses imaging technologies to diagnose and treat disorders that are visible inside the body. Radiologists use imaging techniques such as computed tomography (CT), X-ray, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), and ultrasound to treat and diagnose ailments.

Over the years, radiology has grown as an essential diagnostic tool for a variety of diseases and a powerful tool for monitoring treatment and anticipating the results. Surging demand for early disease diagnosis and widening scope of clinical applications have largely aided the market to expand over the forecasted period. Consequently, the presence of various growth determinants will help the market show substantial growth.

Opportunities

Growing Research and Investment Activities

Moreover, the surging levels of investment that will help develop advanced and technological products and provide adequate training and safety are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. The growing number of research activities and digitization will further offer numerous growth opportunities for the market.

Some of the Major Players Operating In the Radiology Market Are

General Electric (U.S.),

Siemens ( Germany ),

), Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( Netherlands ),

), Agfa-Gevaert N.V. ( Belgium ),

), Canon Medical Systems Corporation ( Japan ),

), Hitachi Ltd. ( Japan ),

), Carestream Health (U.S.),

Esaote S.p.A ( Italy ),

), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ( Switzerland ),

), Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd. (U.K),

Hologic, Inc. (US),

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation ( Japan ),

), Cerner Corporation (U.S.),

Samsung ( South Korea ),

), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. ( China ),

), Planmed Oy ( Finland ),

), CurveBeam (US),

Shimadzu Corporation ( Japan ),

), Allscripts Healthcare

Recent Developments

In November 2020, Centro Rossi, a leading healthcare provider in Argentina with 13 sites around Greater Buenos Aires , integrates the Exa® Enterprise Imaging Platform across all of its facilities, according to Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. In addition, Konica Minolta established a partnership with Habitat Evolution to offer the Exa Enterprise Imaging Platform throughout Argentina .

Radical conclusions of the report:

Industry overview with a futuristic perspective

Analysis of production costs and analysis of the industrial chain

Full regional analysis

Benchmarking the competitive landscape

Market growth trends; current and emerging

Technological developments and products

Comprehensive coverage of market factors, restraints, opportunities, threats, limitations, and outlook for the Market

SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and ROI Analysis

Market Drivers

Growing Burden Of Chronic Diseases

The surging occurrences of chronic disorders among the growing population are the most significant factors driving this market's growth. Additionally, the increase in the aging population and changes in societal behavior are contributing to a steady increase in these common and costly long-term health problems are also projected to bolster the growth of the market.

The rising preference and need of minimally invasive procedures due to cost-effective solutions and lesser hospital stay are also expected to accelerate the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the expanding healthcare sector along with the increasing penetration of advanced data analytics tools are also expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the growing need for advanced, cost-effective, and reliable diagnostic services and solutions also cushions the market's growth within the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

Type

Interventional Radiology

Diagnostic Radiology

Services

Fusion Imaging

X-Rays

Ultrasound

Computed Tomography (CT)

Nuclear Medicine

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

End Use

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others.

Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the radiology market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the radiology market because of the increasing demand of digitization along with rising awareness among the people regarding the benefits of advanced treatments within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increasing demand for advanced healthcare systems among the aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the developing healthcare infrastructure within the region.

