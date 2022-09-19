Ammonium Acetate Market Size to Boost USD 11.8 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 3.3% - IndustryARC
Bolstering Growth of the Agriculture Sector is driving the Ammonium Acetate Market's growthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Ammonium Acetate Market size is estimated to reach US$11.8 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ammonium Acetate is an ammonium salt with the ammonium acetate chemical formula NH4CH3CO2. It is obtained by a reaction between acetic acid and ammonia. This inorganic salt is widely used in the pharmaceutical, food sectors, as a reagent in chemical synthesis, catalysts and others. The high demand for ammonium acetate for the formulation of drugs such as insulin and others acts as a driving factor in the ammonium acetate industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Ammonium Acetate Market highlights the following areas -
1. North America dominates the Ammonium Acetate Market, owing to growth factors such as the flourished base for the medical & pharmaceutical sector and rising food & beverage production.
2. The flourishing medical & pharmaceutical sector across the world is propelling the demand for Ammonium Acetate for major utilization in drugs such as insulin, penicillin, drug synthesis and others, thereby influencing the growth in the Ammonium Acetate market size.
3. The demand for Ammonium Acetate in the food & beverage sector is significantly rising for applications in food additives, flavoring agents, acidity regulators and others, thereby fueling the growth scope in the Ammonium Acetate market.
4. However, the health hazards associated with ammonium acetate and the threat to the environment act as challenging factor in the ammonium acetate industry.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The medical grade segment held a significant share in the Ammonium Acetate Market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growth scope for medical grade ammonium acetate or ammonium salt is high compared to other grades such as industrial, food and agriculture due to rising utilization in pharmaceuticals for the formulation of insulin, penicillin and others.
2. North America held the largest Ammonium Acetate Market share of up to 38% in 2021. The lucrative growth scope for ammonium acetate or ammonium salt in this region is influenced by the rise in healthcare and food & beverages sectors, rising expenditure on medical and pharmaceutical utilities and flourished medical infrastructure. The lucrative growth for the medical & pharmaceutical sector in North America is influenced by growing healthcare infrastructure, high spending on drugs and increasing chronic diseases.
3. The medical & pharmaceutical segment held a significant share in the Ammonium Acetate Market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ammonium acetate, which is obtained from a reaction between ammonia and acetic acid, has flourishing applications in the medical & pharmaceutical sector for drug preparation, chemical medication and others.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Ammonium Acetate industry are -
1. Wuxi Yangshan Biochemical Co. Ltd.
2. Victor Chemical
3. Hongyang Chemical
4. Yafeng Chemical
5. Shijiazhuang Runhong Technology Co. Ltd.
