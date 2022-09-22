Business Consulting Firms follows clients to the South East Region of the US

Business Consulting John Hopper, President

A business consulting firm has so many clients moving to the South they were forced to follow them.

“We were losing our clients from the Midwest because they are moving away from us. Eventually, we couldn’t ignore the fact that we had more clients in Florida than we did any other state so we moved there as well” Said John Hopper, President of The Greatest on the Planet, a Full Service Consulting Firm now based in Orlando

All the evidence says these clients are permanently going to remain in the South in states such as Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. These states are seeing a growth in entrepreneurs that we’re just not seeing in the Midwest

John continued to say “We had no plans to move and if you would’ve asked me 2 years ago about moving to Orlando FL I would’ve said absolutely not. That changed quickly as our clients moved to the South

The Greatest on the Planet is a business consulting firm that specializes in people, process, and sales