Womens Health Market to Reach US$32.4 Billion by 2020: IndustryARC
Increasing incidence of Chronic Disease is rising the Womens Health Market's growth.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Women’s Health Market size was estimated at $32.4 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Women's health is the field of medicine concerned with the prevention and diagnosis of diseases and disorders affecting a woman's physical and emotional well-being. Women's health encompasses a broad variety of specialties and focus areas, including Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Infertility, Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause, and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome among others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Womens-Health-Market-Research-508530
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Women’s Health Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, The North America region held 40.7% of the total market share in 2020 owing to the rising adoption of the women’s health products and supportive government programs and policy’s.
2. increase in the population of women over 60, an increase in the adoption of unhealthy lifestyle habits, and the launch of novel medicines for women are the major driving force for Women’s Health Market during forecast period 2021-2026.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Women’s Health Market.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508530
Segmental Analysis:
1. On the basis of application, the market is divided into Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Infertility, Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and Others applications. Contraceptives segment account for the highest market share in 2020 owing to the rising prevalence of unintended pregnancies, and large number of birth-control pill product launches by key players.
2. Based on geography, North America dominated the Women’s Health Market with a region share of 40.7% in 2020 followed by Europe and APAC. Rising adoption of the women’s health products and supportive government programs and policies are the major factors propelling the growth in this region.
3. Based on Distribution Channel, the global Women’s Health Market is segmented into Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and other channels. The hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the majority of the market share. The segment's dominance can be explained by the fact that most prescriptions for different treatments can only be administered after rigorous evaluations by qualified medical professionals at these facilities.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Women’s Health industry are -
1. Allergan,
2. Bayer AG,
3. Merck & Co., Inc.,
4. Pfizer,
5. Teva Pharmaceuticals
Click on the following link to buy the Women’s Health Market report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508530
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Hormone Replacement Therapy Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15880/hormone-replacement-therapy-market.html
B. Womens Health Ingredients Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17795/womens-health-ingredients-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn