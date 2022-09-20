Wood Pellets Market worth $11.1 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 9% - IndustryARC
Cost-Effectiveness and Recyclable nature of wood pellets is driving the Wood Pellets Market demand.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Wood Pellets Market size is forecast to reach $11.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 9% during 2021-2026. Wood pellets are available at small cylindrical pieces and log in diameter. With the rise in residential constructions in winter regions, the wood pellets industry is expected to grow. In addition, the energy efficiency of the wood pellet production system must be improved to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emission for expanding the use of wood pellets as a major energy source. Additionally, wood pellets crushing is done by wood hammer mill and wood crusher. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Wood Pellets Market highlights the following areas -
1. Europe has a significant growth in the wood pellets market owing to increasing demand from applications such as residential heating, power plants and others.
2. Increasing adoption of recyclable and eco-friendly energy sources for generating power are some of the major factors which is driving the market for wood pellets.
3. As compared with other fossil fuels, cost effective and the easy availability of wood pellets will increase the market demand for wood pellets in the near future.
4. Alternative options of energy or heat-producing such as solar energy, wind energy and others will create hurdles for the wood pellets market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Residential heating has been the primary market for wood pellets in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Generally during the winter season, in residential houses, people prefer to use wood pellets-burning appliance. According to US census bureau, in the month of December 2020, the monthly new residential construction (housing completed) was recorded about 1.4 million.
2. Europe has a significant growth in the wood pellets market in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The demand for wood pellets in Europe majorly comes for the residential heating facilities, commercial heating facilities, and CHP plants. With a decrease in atmospheric temperature, woods pellets consumption, especially in residential and commercial spaces increases.
3. According to the office for national statistics, In U.K, construction output grew by 1.9% in the month-on-month all work series in November 2020, because of a 3.5% increase in new work that more than offset the 0.6% fall in repair and maintenance. So, with the increasing residential construction works in Europe region, the demand for the wood pellets will drive.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Wood Pellets Industry are -
1. Biomass, LLC,
2. Drax Group Plc,
3. Energex,
4. Enviva LP,
5. Groupe Savoie Inc.
