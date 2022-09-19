At 6.53%CAGR, Global Molding Compounds Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 18.18Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report | CMI
The Global Molding Compounds Market was estimated at USD 11.0 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 18.186 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% between 2022 and 2030.
Molding Compounds Market: Overview
Molding compounds are composite materials that exhibit epoxy resins, phenolics, pigments, polyester, and others. The molding compounds possess various attributes such as high strength, corrosion & heat resistance, and dimensionally stability. Owing to such functionalities, it is extensively used in various industries, including electrical, automotive, electronics, industrial, manufacturing, aerospace, and others.
Molding Compounds Market: Growth Drivers
The rising incidences of short circuits in electrical components have escalated the demand for molding compounds, which are extensively used in electronic components with good thermal stability and reduced overheating. This factor is anticipated to enhance the overall demand for molding compounds in the growing electronics industry.
In addition, factors such as the growing manufacturing industry, availability of feedstock at reduced prices, and arrival of local players have led manufacturers to offer molding compounds at low prices. This factor is predicted to create remunerative opportunities for the future expansion of the molding compounds market.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Molding Compounds Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.1% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Molding Compounds Market size was valued at around USD 11.0 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 18.186 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Exposure to molding compounds in manufacturing plants has adverse effects on health, such as eye irritation, cough, throat infection, and skin irritation.
D) An increase in investments in the building and infrastructure industry in countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, Mexico, and India has led the building & construction sector to witness significant growth where resin-based molding compounds such as epoxy, phenolic resins compounds are employed as insulating materials and cladding panels.
E) Polyester resins release various toxic chemicals that, if exposed beyond the concentration limit, may cause several health-related issues such as health-related issues such as irritation in the eye, vision failure, respiratory problems, dizziness, genotoxic, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal problems due to which manufacturer and consumer are shifting their preferences to other less toxic and sustainable molding compounds material.
Regional Landscape
Asia-Pacific is the dominant region and holds 43% of the total share in the molding compounds market. This region is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.
Countries such as China, Japan, India, and others have significantly contributed to the growth of the molding compounds market in the region. Key factors such as the rising population, growing demand for electric vehicles and electronic components, and other end-use industry has surged the demand for molding compounds. Furthermore, the rise in automotive sectors that have enhanced the demand for molding compounds in the Asia-Pacific.
Key Players
Hexion Inc.
BASF SE
Hitachi Chemical Co.
Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.
IDI Composites International
CAPLINQ Corporation
SBHPP
Mar-Bal, Starfire Systems
Henkel Adhesives Industry Co., Ltd.
SPF Composites.
Lubrizol
PLEXIGLAS
Evonik Industries AG
The Molding Compounds Market is segmented as follows:
By Resin Type
Phenolic
Epoxy
Polyester
Other
By Application
Electrical and Electronics
Automotive
Aerospace
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
