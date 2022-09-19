Commemorative postmark cancellation service of “Celebration of the 73rd Anniversary of the Establishment of the People’s Republic of China”

MACAU, September 19 - To celebrate the 73rd Anniversary of the Establishment of the People’s Republic of China, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at our Philatelic Shop of General Post Office, from 9:00 to 14:00 on 1st October 2022 to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “Celebration of the 73rd Anniversary of the Establishment of the People’s Republic of China”. A commemorative envelope priced at MOP3.00 will be issued.

For the prevention of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia, citizens who enter the premises of CTT are required to wear masks, scan the Venue QR Code and show the “Macao Health Code” to record visits and cope with the crowd management measures.