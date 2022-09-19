Submit Release
News Search

There were 231 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,235 in the last 365 days.

Corinium presents: CISO Healthcare APAC Online

Information Security for the Healthcare sector

Singapore, Sept 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Exclusively designed for today's healthcare InfoSec leaders to compare their strategies and to learn, network with forward-thinking peers, to discuss how the healthcare industry can use information security to reform and revolutionise the patient experience.

Taking place across two days, this online event delivers the content you cannot find anywhere else. Are you ready to accelerate your data and analytics journey?

The conference will cover a range of cutting-edge case studies and issues tackled will include data governance, data privacy and consent!

CISO Healthcare Online APAC provides the unique opportunity to connect, learn, and do more business, effectively, safely and with confidence.

Join us, 22-23 November, for over two action-packed days and the event will bring together infosec leaders from key healthcare providers across the region!

2022 Key Themes:

- Threats to Healthcare Information Exploring the vulnerabilities of information system in healthcare through case studies and what was done in the past to mitigate risks
- Digitalisation of Healthcare Exploring the risks and benefits of digitalisation and virtual care services, and how to deploy them securely
- Cybersecurity as a Shared Responsibility Supporting and educating healthcare workers on ways to keep information safe and steps to respond to an attack
- Building a Resilience Healthcare Information System Preparing your security plan, process, and governance by taking into account new risks and threats and implementing different strategies to safeguard vulnerabilities

Claim your FREE place today!

We cannot wait to host you online during the event for two days of learning, sharing, and networking!

For Further details regarding this event, visit our website
https://cisohealthcare.coriniumintelligence.com/

You can contact us at:
info@coriniumintel.com

Source: Corinium

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.

You just read:

Corinium presents: CISO Healthcare APAC Online

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.