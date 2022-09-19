Neurological Biomarkers Market | Exponential Growth by Size, Share, and Future Plans Analysis by 2025

Allied Analytics

Growing preference for medicine is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for expansion of applied neurological biomarkers in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, Neurological Biomarkers Market for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025, the global market was valued at $3,958.5 million in 2017 and is estimated. will reach $8,579.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2025. China accounted for one ninth of the total market for neurological biomarkers for Alzheimer's in 2017.

The growing preference for personalized medicine is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of applied neurological biomarkers in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

On the basis of region, the neurological biomarkers market for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases is studied in US, EU5, Rest of Europe, China, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World (ROW). The US dominated the Alzheimer's and Parkinson's market in 2017 and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Alzheimer's neurological biomarkers market during the forecast period, while China is expected to register the highest growth in the Parkinson's neurological biomarkers market from 2018 to 2025.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬:

• Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2018 to 2025 in the neurological biomarkers market for Alzheimers.

• The U.S. accounted for maximum revenue in 2017 in the market for both Alzheimers and Parkinsons, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

• EU5 region generated second highest revenue in 2017 in the market for both Alzheimers & Parkinsons, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period.

• China is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2025 in the neurological biomarkers market for Parkinsons disease.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the neurological biomarkers market for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease such as Abbott Laboratories, Myriad RBM, Proteome Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Athena Diagnostics, Immunarray Pvt. Ltd., Quanterix Corporation, Diagenic ASA, Psynova Neurotech, and Bio-Rad Laboratories.

