Robert ‘Brother Cleve’ Toomey, “Godfather of Boston’s Bar Scene” and Global Tastemaker, Dies at Age 67
Legendary Boston-area musician, DJ, mixologist and raconteur “Brother Cleve” (Br. Cleve) passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 9 in L.A. He was 67.
Cleve’s music career took off with “psycho-funk” band Suade Cowboys in the early ’80s, establishing his reputation as a keyboardist. He played in countless bands, including the Swinging Erudites, Del Fuegos, Combustible Edison, Br. Cleve and His Lush Orchestra, and The Singhs.
When most youngsters worshipped The Beatles, Cleve preferred James Bond soundtracks and LPs that predated popular pop. So when the 1950s-’60s “Space Age Pop” genre emerged in the ’90s, he was well ahead of the curve. He contributed liner notes to—and later produced—innumerable reissues of catalog music including albums by the master of spaced-out sounds Sun Ra, and celebrated Mexican bandleader/composer Juan Garcia Esquivel, whom Cleve collaborated with and managed.
As a touring musician, Cleve was intrigued by classic cocktails listed on diner menus—they were the perfect accompaniment to his vintage records! Before long he was mixing libations at home, researching recipes and concocting his own. His hobby dovetailed with the rise of the Cocktail Nation movement, which was spearheaded by Combustible Edison, a band that imbued the aesthetic of classic Exotica artists such as Les Baxter and Martin Denny with a modern touch. Leader Michael “The Millionaire” Cudahy invited Cleve to join—first as touring keyboardist, later as full band member.
He also became a much-sought-after DJ in L.A., Miami, NYC, London, Tokyo, even Moscow. And along the way, music met Mai Tais: The DJ/musician/mixologist became a superstar of the Tiki scene, a Cocktail Nation subset that revels in the Post-WW II Polynesian craze.
“Top shelf” craft cocktails were also emerging, and Boston night spots employed Cleve as a designer of their drink menus, bartender and DJ. The newly crowned “Godfather of the Boston bar scene” contributed to the success of the B-Side Lounge, Drink, Eastern Standard, Think Tank, The Hawthorne, and others. Cleve was brand ambassador roles for Tanqueray, Macchu Pisco, Giffard, St. Theresa, and Patron.
Early this year, he partnered with Harrison Snow and Jacob Hodas to create Lullaby, a craft cocktail bar on Rivington Street in NYC. It’s been wildly successful—the trio had been invited to do pop-ups in London and Mexico City.
Br. Cleve is survived by his beloved wife Diane Dodge. He’ll be deeply missed by the scores of pals he’s made on his many adventures around the globe. Social media tributes offer a glimpse of this kind, colorful, enigmatic character. Naturally, everyone has a story.
“Did I mention that he officiated my wedding?” said Alex Gimeno, aka DJ Ursula 1000. Cleve was an ordained minister via his ties to The Church of the Subgenius. Incidentally, he played Hammond organ on his friend’s song, “Kinda Kinky,” which was rereleased this week for the 20th anniversary.
“No matter how much time had passed, it seemed like I’d just seen him the day before,” said friend and promoter Otto von Stroheim, who throws annual Tiki Oasis weekenders. “We picked the conversation up right where we left off, and having known him for 27 years, it was a long conversation. When I wasn't with him… cavorting with the Tiki Oasis crowd, Br. Cleve was in India playing in a Bollywood band; in Mexico City composing with Esquivel; in Moscow doing an interview. Br. Cleve was everywhere I wished I could be. Now he is only in my thoughts—and always in my heart.”
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Donations in Cleve’s name can be made to Saint Raphael’s Elementary School Children’s Music Program, 516 High St., Medford, MA, 02155. For now, please hoist one to this irreplaceable rascal. He’d insist.
