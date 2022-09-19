Proteomics Market Report 2019- Exponential Growth by Size, Share, Trends and Future Plans Analysis by 2027

Proteomics industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major drivers of the Proteomics market include rise in popularity of personalized medicine, increase in research and development expenditure and technological advancements related to proteomics components. Furthermore, high costs associated with proteomics components and lack of skilled professionals hamper the market growth. Inversely beneficial opportunities associated with developments in biomarker identification and mass spectrometry-based proteomics are expected to provide lucrative proteomics market growth opportunities.

Key market players analyzed in the industry include Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, Luminex Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Inc., Waters Corporation, GE Healthcare, Caprion Proteomics Inc., and PerkinElmer, Inc. They have adopted various strategies including expansions, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the market.

By reagent segment, immunoassays account for the largest share of the overall proteomics market, as they are widely used in primary screening in drug discovery and microarray technology. On the basis of application, the drug discovery segment accounted for the majority of the market share in 2019, leading to increased awareness of personalized medicine in both emerging and developed markets, which will fuel the growth of the proteomics market in the coming years.

North America accounted for nearly 39.0% of the total proteomics market in 2019 due to increasing popularity and adoption of personalized medicine and favorable government funding and initiatives to develop new therapeutics. On the other hand Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 16.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to surge in demand for drug discovery and increase in proteomics projects such as the China proteome project in the region.

• Reagents segment generated the highest revenue in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

• The instrument segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the period.

• Drug discovery dominated the global proteomics applications market in 2019, accounting for nearly 60.0% of the proteomics market size in 2019.

• In 2019, the US was the leading country, occupying the largest proteomics market share in North America.

