Plasma Fractionation Market Size is Likely to Reach a Valuation of Around $23 Billion by 2027

North America generated the largest share in 2019, accounting for almost half of the global Plasma fractionation market. Simultaneously, the region in Asia-Pacific will exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. The other two regions covered in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Bio product laboratory, Biotest AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CSL Ltd., Grifols SA, Kedrion S.P.A (Kedrion Biopharma Inc.), LFB S. A., Octapharma AG, Baxter International Inc., and Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation.

Increase in geriatric population worldwide, rise in incidence of rare diseases, increasing use of immunoglobulin in medicine and emergence of plasma collection centers in different countries are driving the growth of the global Plasma fractionation market. On the other hand, high cost of plasma derived products hinders the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities for industry leaders.

The global plasma fractionation market is analyzed by product, region and region. On the basis of product, the immunoglobulin segment accounted for about two-thirds of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to dominate by 2027. On the other hand, the albumin segment is projected to register a faster CAGR of 6.3%. duration.

𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-

• Due to the outbreak of Kovid-19, planned surgeries have been postponed around the world. There has also been a significant reduction in hospital admissions. This factor influenced the global plasma fractionation market.

• At the same time, the number of blood donations and plasma collections has also drastically decreased due to the epidemic.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬:

• In terms of value, by product, the immunoglobulin segment accounted for more than half share in the plasma fractionation market in 2019.

• In terms of value, by region, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period.

• Asia-Pacific accounted for more than half share in the global plasma fractionation market in terms of volume for albumin & immunoglobulin in 2019.

