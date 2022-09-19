Tattoo Removal Market to Reach $795 Million at 19.3% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2020 to 2027

Tattoo Removal Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in the number of people requiring tattoo removal due to numerous personal and social reasons is the major factor driving the growth of the Tattoo removal market. Moreover, lifestyle changes and taste for better moral preferences of tattooed people also drive the global tattoo removal market. However, the high cost associated with the tattoo removal process hinders the growth of the market. Conversely, advances in tattoo removal techniques have led to the introduction of new procedures such as intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy that represent new growth opportunities for the tattoo removal market.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3537

The laser processing segment dominated the global market in 2019 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The increase in demand for laser technology, the preference of individuals for laser tattoo removal over surgery, and the various benefits offered by laser procedures have made tattoo removal techniques safer and more reliable.

The clinic segment accounted for the maximum market revenue in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing number of tattoo clinics around the world due to the availability of advanced equipment for tattooing compared to hospitals and other end users and the preference of individuals for the clinic.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3537

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global tattoo removal market in 2019 and is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the increase in the number of people getting tattoos. As people remove their tattoos, demand for non-invasive procedures increases and consumer preference for laser treatments increases.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒:

• By process, the laser processing segment accounted for 59.08% of the global market in 2019.

• On the basis of end-user, the clinic segment accounted for the largest market share of tattoo removal in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Agic Capital (Fotona D.O.O.), Bison Medical, Candela Corporation, Cryomed Aesthetics, Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Fosun Pharma (Alma Lasers), Lumenis Ltd., Lutronic Corporation, The Global Beauty Group

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Proteomics Market

Hydrocephalus Shunts Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.