TechStorm Originals Launches to 38 Million Users On LINE TODAY Thailand, the Leading Mobile Content Portal
EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet TechStorm Download, sub-category of TechStorm Originals on LINE TODAY Thailand, a dedicated time belt proudly featuring a series of Asian exclusive stories that highlights niches in the digital space as well as movers and shakers driving the region’s esports and tech scene. From 19 September 2022, we embark on an exhilarating journey into the gaming world with TechStorm’s celebrity influencer Amy Rutanonchai, Thailand’s very own esports veteran and founder of IDONOTSLEEP Esports, winner of the very first Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2017. TechStorm Download’s very first episode captures the narrative of actress-singer Myrtle Sarossa, famous gamer, streamer and cosplayer dubbed “Philippines’ Megan Fox”, also one of the pioneers leading the play-to-earn movement in the country.
Viewership of TechStorm’s content has once again taken a quantum leap upward, with Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing and de facto largest esports media entertainment network for Millennials and Gen Zs launching TechStorm Download to a scalable audience on LINE TODAY Thailand, no.1 mobile content portal located on LINE application, the champion of Thailand’s messaging apps in Thailand.
“We are ecstatic to strengthen TechStorm’s presence in Thailand by way of video-on-demand streaming service on LINE TODAY. This launch dials in perfectly with TechStorm’s rapidly-growing core audience and aims to capture the eyeballs of young esports viewers within the robust gaming community of more than 32 million Thai gamers from one of the highest-profile gaming markets in Southeast Asia. With a current distribution of 33 million on mobile OTT, we look forward to welcoming a new user base comprising 38 million from LINE TODAY via this synergistic partnership, which will provide a knock-on effect of amplifying TechStorm’s organic growth in Asia Pacific,” says Debbie Lee, CEO & Founder of TechStorm.
The move aligns with LINE TODAY Thailand’s direction in 2022; Chief Content & Services Officer for LINE Thailand, Kanop Supamanop, says, “LINE TODAY Thailand has been in the market for over 6 years, serving a wide variety of news and content to users nationwide in the digital era. We are always expanding and exploring new territories of content to respond to changing users’ interests. Partnering with TechStorm significantly reflects our game plan to approach younger audiences.”
As part of our relentless focus on catering to the local audience, TechStorm unveils refreshing original Asian content that spotlights esports talents that have recently risen to fame; through an exclusive, in-depth interview on TechStorm Originals, enthused viewers are learning more about Phoenix Force, the champions of Free Fire World Series 2021, as they answer fans’ burning questions. These videos are accompanied with high-quality subtitles available in Thai, in addition to Bahasa Indonesia and Traditional Chinese.
LINE TODAY has become increasingly popular across Thailand, where it takes the lead with accumulative monthly content consumption of more than 1.4 billion views and more than 38 million active users each month.
About LINE TODAY Thailand
Born in 2016, LINE TODAY is the number 1 mobile content portal in Thailand, located on the 4th tab of the LINE application. Recently, LINE TODAY reached 1.4 billion pageviews and 38 million users monthly. LINE TODAY serves a great variety of content, including news, entertainment, edutainment, lifestyle, sports, and in-demand content categories such as horoscope and lottery, under both article and short video formats. LINE TODAY continues partnering with 300 online and offline publishers and creators, which offers access to all reliable updates at a glance. The ever-increasing view count and number of users reflects how LINE TODAY keeps moving forward in service development and strategy for the best response to users' needs.
About TechStorm
TechStorm is Asia’s largest and fastest growing media distribution platform that celebrates the region’s rising stars in esports, gaming and tech innovations; available across 33 countries, we showcase a compelling line-up of the best in-class, first-run and high-quality exclusive entertainment targeting the masses, esports spectator audience, millennials, GenZs and young families. Its scaled up, multi-platform distribution has reached over 115 premium partner platforms in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand. TechStorm has reached a multi-territory footprint community of 122 million esports, gaming and tech enthusiasts in Asia, and is currently distributed across 33 million mobile OTT subscribers and over 15 million subscriber households.
