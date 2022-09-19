Wanted Suspect Arrested in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of Burns Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce a wanted suspect has been arrested in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 12, 2022, in the 700 block of Burns Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:20 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

On Friday, September 16, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 32-year-old Tyrone Lee Diggs, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun). The detectives’ investigation revealed this offense was domestic in nature.

