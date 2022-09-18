Submit Release
Mayor Bowser to Launch $11.7 Million Career MAP Pilot and Cut Ribbon on New Taylor Street Service Center

Washington, DC – On Monday, September 19, at 12 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser will launch the new $11.7 million Career Mobility Action Plan (Career MAP) pilot, a new innovative program that will provide families who are transitioning from homelessness with housing and income assistance, career advancement, and family supports. The program will provide up to $10,000 in cash assistance to families, enabling parents to advance their careers without worrying about the “benefits cliff,” which is when an individual loses their benefits due to earning a higher income.

The Mayor will also cut the ribbon on the newly modernized Taylor Street Service Center and tour the facility. The center, which received a $5.2 million renovation, will serve approximately 200 residents on a daily basis and includes significant upgrades for customers and staff, including a centralized monumental staircase to improve flow of visitors throughout the center; modernized training rooms, conference center, and meeting spaces; staff health and wellness, brainstorming, and phone rooms; a new children’s area in the customer queue and waiting space, which also includes upgrades to reduce ambient noise and improve natural lighting; and computer stations for online applications. 

WHEN:  
Monday, September 19, at 12 pm

WHO:  
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Brianne Nadeau, Councilmember, Ward 1  
Janeese Lewis George, Councilmember, Ward 4  
Laura Zeilinger, Director, DC Department of Human Services
Keith Anderson, Director, DC Department of General Services
Tommy Wells, Director, DC Department of Energy and Environment

WHERE:
Taylor Street Service Center
1207 Taylor Street NW
*Closest Metro: Georgia Avenue – Petworth Metro Station*  
*Closest Bikeshare Station: 9th and Upshur Street NW* 

 

