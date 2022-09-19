Remote Patient Monitoring Market Value to Cross $8.5 Billion by 2031 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

Remote patient monitoring market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote patient monitoring market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031. Remote patient monitoring devices check patients' body temperature, respiration rate, heart rate, and blood pressure without invasive treatments. Day-to-day monitoring equipment, such as glucometers for diabetic patients and heart or blood pressure monitors for cardiac patients, are examples of remote patient monitoring technologies. Information can be delivered to a physician's office through a software application installed on the patient's internet-capable computer, smartphone, or tablet using telehealth communication lines. These multi-parameter remote monitoring systems, such as sleep and activity monitors, are utilized not only by medical experts but also by the general public who are concerned about their health.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Leading players of the global remote patient monitoring market analyzed in the research include Abott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Inc., Biotronik SE Co. KG, General Electric, Datos Health, Johnson & Johnson, Honey Well International, Medtronic, Koninklijike Philips N.V., and Nihon Kohden.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1727

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The World Health Organization (WHO) on January 30, 2021 declared COVID-19 as a pandemic and general wellbeing crisis of international concern. COVID-19 has impacted around 210 countries across the globe ,owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. State-run administrations across the globe declared inescapable lockdowns as well as social distancing measures to forestall breakdown of the healthcare structure. States have additionally given constraints and preventions on undertakings and elective surgeries. These obstructions continue to influence the growth of different industries and the enhanced response toward these regulations affects the industry. The distribution, production, and store network have been impacted, due to lockdowns across the globe.

Similarly, the remote patient monitoring market had a positive impact during the pandemic, owing to social distancing norms and least availability of hospital beds prompted for maximum adaptation of home-based patient care system. Hence, overall, the pandemic had a positive impact on remote monitoring market.

The remote patient monitoring market share is segmented on the basis of condition, component and region. By condition, the market is fragmented into congestive heart failure, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, blood pressure, mental health and others. The congestive heart failure segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue of $916.75 million. Growth of the segment is attributed to rising burden of chronic diseases such as heart diseases due to lifestyle changes and the rising geriatric population. By component the market is segregated into devices and software. The device segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue of $1,453.63 million. The growth of the segment can be attributed to surge in incidences of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and COPD and the growing demand for home-based monitoring devices are responsible for the high growth rate. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1727

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the remote patient monitoring market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers remote patient monitoring market analysis from 2021 to 2031, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook and global remote patient monitoring market growth.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Vegetarian Softgel Capsules Market

3D Printing in Healthcare Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.