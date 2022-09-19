Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Value to Cross $32.9 Billion by 2030 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

Asthma and COPD drugs market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asthma and COPD drugs market size was valued at $32988.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $52049.54 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.64% from 2021 to 2030. Asthma is respiratory condition marked by attacks of spasm in the bronchi of lungs, causing difficulty in breathing. It is usually connected to allergic reactions or other forms of hypersensitivity. COPD is a group of respiratory diseases, in which there is constriction of airways and difficulty or discomfort in breathing.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Major market players profiled in the report include Masimo Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Smiths Medical, Becton Dickinson And Company, Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGAA, Getinge AB, Invacare Corporation, and Vyaire Medical Inc.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on the growth of the asthma and COPD drugs market as most hospitals are not operating due to COVID-19 and the ongoing lockdowns in many countries. The COVID-19 virus has serious and life-threatening impact on patients with respiratory disorders. However, a huge number of clinics and hospitals across the globe were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for the patient diagnosed with COVID-19, and this is expected to increase the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases, which contributes in the market growth.

North America accounted for a majority of the global asthma and COPD drugs market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to the increase in number of asthma and COPD patients.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• On the basis of diseases, the asthma segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• On the basis of medication class, combination drug segment dominated the market in 2020.

• On the basis of region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

