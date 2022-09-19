Noted Law Professor-Litigator, Michael R Harris J.D., Joins Wild Horse Fire Brigade as “Legal Advisor”
Law professor-lawyer Michael R. Harris has spent a significant part of his career as legal advocate for environmental justice, wildlife, and especially for wild horses. Professor Harris' career as litigator over the past two decades is notable with over 68 published court decisions, many being related to protecting the rights of wildlife and wild horses.
Wild Horse Fire Brigade, an all-volunteer non-profit wild horse and burro advocacy organization, believes that wild horses must be treated as native species North American wildlife, and must remain unmolested by humans. Professor Harris agrees with this position and noted; “I’m very excited to be part of the Wild Horse Fire Brigade Advisor Board. I have worked to protect to protect these amazing wild animals for nearly a decade now, and believe what is needed is a forward-looking, scientific plan that can get the support of the public, private interests and government. That is what this organization brings. I have always been impressed with the hard work of this organization to advance a real solution—both a legal and practical. I feel this is the best place for me to help restore protections for wild horses, forests, and humans.”
Deb Ferns, President of the Wild Horse Fire Brigade noted…"with over 60,000 of these iconic wild horses trapped in Bureau of Land Management pens at taxpayers' expense we are grateful for Professor Harris' joining our team. His volunteerism sets an example and a new standard for what is known as 'walking the talk' when it comes to standing with and for our treasured American wild horses!" Wild Horse Fire Brigade Vice President Kelsey Stangebye said; "I recall citing some of Professor Harris' legal briefs in an article I wrote during law school, 'Cowboys Gone Rogue: The Bureau of Land Management’s Mismanagement of Wild Horses in Light of its Removal Procedures of ‘Excess’ Wild Horses', which examined the use of public land in the western states. It will be a real pleasure to have a colleague on our Advocacy Board with Professor Harris' experience.”
For more information in helping American wild horses survive visit WildHorseFireBrigade.org. Interviews can be arranged through Contact@WildHorseFireBrigade.org
