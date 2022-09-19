Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, September 19, 2022

London, United Kingdom







11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will attend the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.









Westminster Abbey









Note for media:



Host broadcaster and photographer coverage







4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will attend the Committal Service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.









St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle







Closed to media







8:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for New York City, United States of America.







Closed to media





New York City, United States of America







10:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in New York City, United States of America.



