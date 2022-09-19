Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, September 19, 2022
Note: All times local
London, United Kingdom
11:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will attend the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Westminster Abbey
Note for media:
4:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will attend the Committal Service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle
Closed to media
8:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will depart for New York City, United States of America.
Closed to media
New York City, United States of America
10:45 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will arrive in New York City, United States of America.
Closed to media
