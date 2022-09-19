The Dolphin Company will dedicate September to commemorate the International Manatee Day

This will be the sixth edition of the commemoration of the International Manatee Day

CANCUN, Mexico, Sept. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dolphin Discovery, a renowned Marine Mammal Habitat and proudly part of The Dolphin Company, announced today that as every year for the past 6 years, it will dedicate a series of events and activities around the International Manatee Day, which is commemorated on September 7th of each year to raise awareness about the care of this endangered species.

This year, the entire month will be dedicated to education about the care of this endemic species of our country. The events will be developed both in person and online to increase the reach of the information and all will be for free. Activities will also take place in all the countries where Dolphin Discovery has a presence, including Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Italy, and the Caribbean Islands.

"The activities commemorating International Manatee Day are highly important to us. Spreading valuable information that contributes to the conservation of the Manatee is our duty as a Socially Responsible Company that houses this endangered species in its care. We are excited that more and more people, adults and children, are interested in our commemorative events and put into practice the recommendations we provide to take care of our environment and the species that inhabit it," said Rosy Cerrillos, Corporate Manager of Marine Mammal Specialists at The Dolphin Company.

This edition will be of great relevance for The Dolphin Company as it will be inclusive. During the conferences on September 21 at the Ka'Yok Planetarium in Cancun, children, teenagers, and adults with diverse disabilities will be in attendance. Some of them will come from associations such as Manos Especiales A.C. and the Centro de Atención Múltiple (CAM) Eduard Huet. More than 100 people with disabilities are expected to attend, who will be able to enjoy the presentations through sensory materials, Braille, and a sign language interpreter. The event's staff and volunteers were also trained to provide excellent attention and care to all visitors.

The Dolphin Company has been a Socially Responsible Company for more than 17 years, and every year carries out activities to raise awareness about the care of species such as Sea Lions, Dolphins, and Manatees, working together with society for the welfare of the flora and fauna that surrounds us.

About Dolphin Discovery:

Dolphin Discovery has contributed, for more than 27 years, to the study and conservation of Marine Mammals, creating bonds of love and respect through the best experience of interaction with these species. The 12 habitats that comprise Dolphin Discovery in Mexico and the Caribbean have welcomed more than 12 million people throughout its history and are proudly part of The Dolphin Company, the largest park operator in Latin America. For more information visit http://www.dolphindiscovery.com and http://www.thedolphinco.com

About The Dolphin Company:

For more than 27 years, The Dolphin Company, the global park operator, has provided 'The Experience of a Lifetime to more than 16 million visitors at its 35 parks, Dolphin Habitats, and Marinas around the world. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences while raising awareness of the importance of animal welfare, preservation, and care of the environment. For more information visit http://www.thedolphinco.com

