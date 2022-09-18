Province invests in research infrastructure, innovation at post-secondary institutions
CANADA, September 18 - The BC Knowledge Development Fund (BCKDF) has awarded $17,335,037 for 55 research projects at the University of British Columbia. This investment helps ensure researchers at the University of British Columbia have access to state-of-the-art scientific equipment and infrastructure to be well-positioned to lead B.C. into the future.
CGEn: A national platform for genome sequencing and analysis, led by Steven Jones.
BCKDF contribution: $3,229,712
iMAP: In vivo mesoscale assessment of neuro-projectomes, led by Timothy Murphy.
BCKDF contribution: $2,315,582
Phase I: Enabling the search for neutrino-less double-beta decays in Xe-136 with nEXO, led by Reiner Kruecken.
BCKDF contribution: $1,499,517
Canadian longitudinal study on aging (CLSA): A platform for interdisciplinary research, led by Teresa Liu-Ambrose.
BCKDF contribution: $1,480,000
CCAT-prime: A sub-millimetre wavelength survey telescope in Chile, led by Douglas Scott.
BCKDF contribution: $1,200,000
Single-molecule and single-cell microscopy platform for therapeutics research and development, led by Sabrina Leslie.
BCKDF contribution: $462,446
Advanced bioproducts from Canadian forests, led by Johan Foster.
BCKDF contribution: $400,000
Sensory system adaptions through electroreception: From molecules to behaviour, led by Duncan Leitch.
BCKDF contribution: $380,000
AI-driven platform for translating precision medicine discoveries in women’s cancers, led by Ali Bashashati.
BCKDF contribution: $325,000
Using fNIRS to uncover neurodevelopmental difference arising from prematurity, led by Lauren Emberson.
BCKDF contribution: $245,000
Developing breath as a diagnostic paradigm for human health, led by Jane Hill.
BCKDF contribution: $240,000
The RNA Regulation Laboratory (RRL): A platform for discovering the roles of RNA regulation in autism-spectrum disorders, led by Ethan Greenblatt.
BCKDF contribution: $220,000
Integrated in-situ observing system to track sources of atmospheric humidity in a warming Arctic, led by Anais Orsi.
BCKDF contribution: $192,000
Functional metabolism and transport using mass spectrometry (MeTSpec), led by Seth Parker.
BCKDF contribution: $180,000
Hyperpolarized 129-xenon pediatric functional magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), led by Jonathan Rayment.
BCKDF contribution: $175,000
Controlling the reaction environment in sustainable catalytic processes to produce fuels, chemicals and power, led by David Upham.
BCKDF contribution: $159,821
Mapping the virus-immune interactome, led by Maria Tokuyama.
BCKDF contribution: $150,000
Collaborative Digital Heritage Studio (CoDHerS), led by Ayinuerguli Kadeer.
BCKDF contribution: $130,000
A functional genomics platform for analysis of cancer-associated glycosylation, led by Simon Wisnovsky.
BCKDF contribution: $125,000
Advanced infrared spectroscopy system for the mechanistic study of catalytic carbon oxide reduction, led by Eva Nichols.
BCKDF contribution: $125,000
Automated growth and screening platform for elucidating crop water requirements, led by Thorsten Knipfer.
BCKDF contribution: $125,000
Cell competition analysis platform, led by Nika Shakiba.
BCKDF contribution: $125,000
Canadian Institutes of Health Research partnership grant, Canada Research Chair in senior care, led by Lillian Hung.
BCKDF contribution: $125,000
Control and instrumentation infrastructure for high-speed, bearing-less motors research, led by Minkyun Noh.
BCKDF contribution: $125,000
Controlled-environment facility for crop-pathology and genetics research (CEF-CPG), led by Gurcharn Singh Brar.
BCKDF contribution: $125,000
Canada Research Chair in engineered immune tolerance, led by Megan Levings.
BCKDF contribution: $125,000
Development of natural language processing and machine leaning to accelerate breast cancer outcomes research, led by Kathryn Isaac.
BCKDF contribution: $125,000
Infrastructure for investigations of the cognition, behaviour and ecology of urban wildlife, led by Sarah Benson-Amram.
BCKDF contribution: $125,000
Infrastructure to establish a combined regenerative and precision medicine reproductive research program, led by Ryan Flannigan.
BCKDF contribution: $125,000
Integrated SOILRES platform for advanced study of soil processes driving agro-ecosystem resilience under climate change, led by Jean-Thomas Cornelis.
BCKDF contribution: $125,000
Metabolic monitoring of immune cell function, led by Ramon Klein Geltink.
BCKDF contribution: $125,000
Modern data-analysis tools for reaction discovery and development, led by Jolene Reid.
BCKDF contribution: $125,000
Musculoskeletal health and mobility laboratory infrastructure, led by Jackie Whittaker.
BCKDF contribution: $125,000
Probing the interaction between representations and behaviour underlying navigation, led by Manu Sasidharan Madhav.
BCKDF contribution: $125,000
RNA enhancement and clinical translation (REACT) platform, led by Anna Blakney.
BCKDF contribution: $125,000
Spatial characterization of human atherosclerotic disease for therapeutic and biomarker development, led by Ying Wang.
BCKDF contribution: $125,000
Spatial single-cell imaging in the lung, led by Tillie-Louise Hackett.
BCKDF contribution: $125,000
Targeted inhibition of oncogenic STAT3 signalling, using cutting-edge chemical-biology techniques, led by Brent Page.
BCKDF contribution: $125,000
UBC nutritional epidemiology and big data analytics laboratory, led by Masha Jessri.
BCKDF contribution: $125,000
Wearable systems to characterize sensorimotor response to impulsive loads, led by Calvin Kuo.
BCKDF contribution: $125,000
µXRF mapping for mineral exploration and mineral processing, led by Shaun Barker.
BCKDF contribution: $125,000
Optical coherence tomography to phenotype small airways in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, led by Janice Leung.
BCKDF contribution: $124,382
Naturalistic neuroimaging of child psychiatric disorders, led by Tamara Vanderwal.
BCKDF contribution: $124,319
Healthy brain development in pre-term infants, led by Manon Ranger.
BCKDF contribution: $123,640
Infrastructure for design, characterization and structural integrity analysis of advanced out-of-autoclave composites, led by Yasmine Abdin.
BCKDF contribution: $122,974
Simulation-based modelling of the industrial, large-scale fibre reinforced polymer composite 3-D printing, led by Sergey Kravchenko.
BCKDF contribution: $122,353
Innovations for traumatic brain injury rehabilitation, led by Julia Schmidt.
BCKDF contribution: $120,596
Pediatric brain development and rehabilitation, led by Jill Zwicker.
BCKDF contribution: $120,384
Beyond ratings: A neurophysiology lab to assess the neurobiology of pain, led by John Kramer.
BCKDF contribution: $109,397
Environment economics research unit, led by Frederik Noack.
BCKDF contribution: $107,575
Language and development lab, led by Alexis Black.
BCKDF contribution: $92,999
Maximizing value creation from Canada’s forests, led by Dominik Roeser.
BCKDF contribution: $90,684
Communicable disease: An interdisciplinary history, led by Heidi Tworek.
BCKDF contribution: $81,016
Fluvial landscapes platform (LegoFlume), led by Marwan Hassan.
BCKDF contribution: $74,488
The Experimental Linguistics and Fieldwork Lab, led by Christopher Hammerly.
BCKDF contribution: $61,152