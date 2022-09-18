Province invests in research infrastructure, innovation at post-secondary institutions

CANADA, September 18 - The BC Knowledge Development Fund (BCKDF) has awarded $17,335,037 for 55 research projects at the University of British Columbia. This investment helps ensure researchers at the University of British Columbia have access to state-of-the-art scientific equipment and infrastructure to be well-positioned to lead B.C. into the future.

CGEn: A national platform for genome sequencing and analysis, led by Steven Jones.

BCKDF contribution: $3,229,712

iMAP: In vivo mesoscale assessment of neuro-projectomes, led by Timothy Murphy.

BCKDF contribution: $2,315,582

Phase I: Enabling the search for neutrino-less double-beta decays in Xe-136 with nEXO, led by Reiner Kruecken.

BCKDF contribution: $1,499,517

Canadian longitudinal study on aging (CLSA): A platform for interdisciplinary research, led by Teresa Liu-Ambrose.

BCKDF contribution: $1,480,000

CCAT-prime: A sub-millimetre wavelength survey telescope in Chile, led by Douglas Scott.

BCKDF contribution: $1,200,000

Single-molecule and single-cell microscopy platform for therapeutics research and development, led by Sabrina Leslie.

BCKDF contribution: $462,446

Advanced bioproducts from Canadian forests, led by Johan Foster.

BCKDF contribution: $400,000

Sensory system adaptions through electroreception: From molecules to behaviour, led by Duncan Leitch.

BCKDF contribution: $380,000

AI-driven platform for translating precision medicine discoveries in women’s cancers, led by Ali Bashashati.

BCKDF contribution: $325,000

Using fNIRS to uncover neurodevelopmental difference arising from prematurity, led by Lauren Emberson.

BCKDF contribution: $245,000

Developing breath as a diagnostic paradigm for human health, led by Jane Hill.

BCKDF contribution: $240,000

The RNA Regulation Laboratory (RRL): A platform for discovering the roles of RNA regulation in autism-spectrum disorders, led by Ethan Greenblatt.

BCKDF contribution: $220,000

Integrated in-situ observing system to track sources of atmospheric humidity in a warming Arctic, led by Anais Orsi.

BCKDF contribution: $192,000

Functional metabolism and transport using mass spectrometry (MeTSpec), led by Seth Parker.

BCKDF contribution: $180,000

Hyperpolarized 129-xenon pediatric functional magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), led by Jonathan Rayment.

BCKDF contribution: $175,000

Controlling the reaction environment in sustainable catalytic processes to produce fuels, chemicals and power, led by David Upham.

BCKDF contribution: $159,821

Mapping the virus-immune interactome, led by Maria Tokuyama.

BCKDF contribution: $150,000

Collaborative Digital Heritage Studio (CoDHerS), led by Ayinuerguli Kadeer.

BCKDF contribution: $130,000

A functional genomics platform for analysis of cancer-associated glycosylation, led by Simon Wisnovsky.

BCKDF contribution: $125,000

Advanced infrared spectroscopy system for the mechanistic study of catalytic carbon oxide reduction, led by Eva Nichols.

BCKDF contribution: $125,000

Automated growth and screening platform for elucidating crop water requirements, led by Thorsten Knipfer.

BCKDF contribution: $125,000

Cell competition analysis platform, led by Nika Shakiba.

BCKDF contribution: $125,000

Canadian Institutes of Health Research partnership grant, Canada Research Chair in senior care, led by Lillian Hung.

BCKDF contribution: $125,000

Control and instrumentation infrastructure for high-speed, bearing-less motors research, led by Minkyun Noh.

BCKDF contribution: $125,000

Controlled-environment facility for crop-pathology and genetics research (CEF-CPG), led by Gurcharn Singh Brar.

BCKDF contribution: $125,000

Canada Research Chair in engineered immune tolerance, led by Megan Levings.

BCKDF contribution: $125,000

Development of natural language processing and machine leaning to accelerate breast cancer outcomes research, led by Kathryn Isaac.

BCKDF contribution: $125,000

Infrastructure for investigations of the cognition, behaviour and ecology of urban wildlife, led by Sarah Benson-Amram.

BCKDF contribution: $125,000

Infrastructure to establish a combined regenerative and precision medicine reproductive research program, led by Ryan Flannigan.

BCKDF contribution: $125,000

Integrated SOILRES platform for advanced study of soil processes driving agro-ecosystem resilience under climate change, led by Jean-Thomas Cornelis.

BCKDF contribution: $125,000

Metabolic monitoring of immune cell function, led by Ramon Klein Geltink.

BCKDF contribution: $125,000

Modern data-analysis tools for reaction discovery and development, led by Jolene Reid.

BCKDF contribution: $125,000

Musculoskeletal health and mobility laboratory infrastructure, led by Jackie Whittaker.

BCKDF contribution: $125,000

Probing the interaction between representations and behaviour underlying navigation, led by Manu Sasidharan Madhav.

BCKDF contribution: $125,000

RNA enhancement and clinical translation (REACT) platform, led by Anna Blakney.

BCKDF contribution: $125,000

Spatial characterization of human atherosclerotic disease for therapeutic and biomarker development, led by Ying Wang.

BCKDF contribution: $125,000

Spatial single-cell imaging in the lung, led by Tillie-Louise Hackett.

BCKDF contribution: $125,000

Targeted inhibition of oncogenic STAT3 signalling, using cutting-edge chemical-biology techniques, led by Brent Page.

BCKDF contribution: $125,000

UBC nutritional epidemiology and big data analytics laboratory, led by Masha Jessri.

BCKDF contribution: $125,000

Wearable systems to characterize sensorimotor response to impulsive loads, led by Calvin Kuo.

BCKDF contribution: $125,000

µXRF mapping for mineral exploration and mineral processing, led by Shaun Barker.

BCKDF contribution: $125,000

Optical coherence tomography to phenotype small airways in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, led by Janice Leung.

BCKDF contribution: $124,382

Naturalistic neuroimaging of child psychiatric disorders, led by Tamara Vanderwal.

BCKDF contribution: $124,319

Healthy brain development in pre-term infants, led by Manon Ranger.

BCKDF contribution: $123,640

Infrastructure for design, characterization and structural integrity analysis of advanced out-of-autoclave composites, led by Yasmine Abdin.

BCKDF contribution: $122,974

Simulation-based modelling of the industrial, large-scale fibre reinforced polymer composite 3-D printing, led by Sergey Kravchenko.

BCKDF contribution: $122,353

Innovations for traumatic brain injury rehabilitation, led by Julia Schmidt.

BCKDF contribution: $120,596

Pediatric brain development and rehabilitation, led by Jill Zwicker.

BCKDF contribution: $120,384

Beyond ratings: A neurophysiology lab to assess the neurobiology of pain, led by John Kramer.

BCKDF contribution: $109,397

Environment economics research unit, led by Frederik Noack.

BCKDF contribution: $107,575

Language and development lab, led by Alexis Black.

BCKDF contribution: $92,999

Maximizing value creation from Canada’s forests, led by Dominik Roeser.

BCKDF contribution: $90,684

Communicable disease: An interdisciplinary history, led by Heidi Tworek.

BCKDF contribution: $81,016

Fluvial landscapes platform (LegoFlume), led by Marwan Hassan.

BCKDF contribution: $74,488

The Experimental Linguistics and Fieldwork Lab, led by Christopher Hammerly.

BCKDF contribution: $61,152