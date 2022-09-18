Parliamentary secretary’s statement on Gender Equality Week

CANADA, September 18 - Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, has released the following statement in recognition of Gender Equality Week:

“Today marks the start of Gender Equality Week. The theme this year is Equal Rights, Equal Opportunities, which inspires us to continue working together to break down barriers and ensure all people have the right to live to their full potential, free of discrimination.

“It’s important to celebrate progress and remind ourselves of the work that is still ongoing to ensure that everyone in British Columbia, regardless of their gender, is welcome and safe in every single community and well-supported in reaching their full goals.

“In my role as parliamentary secretary for gender equity, I meet with people throughout the province who are directly affected by barriers, including discrimination, lack of services, violence and injustice.

“This is particularly true for women, especially Indigenous and Black women, and women of colour. Youth, transgender and non-binary people, as well as those with disabilities and those experiencing poverty, also face significant barriers that others simply do not.

“Our government is committed to ensuring that everyone in British Columbia can live in safety and dignity. That is why we are collaborating across government and with community partners and organizations to develop an action plan to end gender-based violence. We also committed $22 million to restore stable funding for sexual assault support services. This ensures that we are putting people and survivors first. This work is well underway. Although we are making progress, we know there is much more to do to end this violence in British Columbia.

“We know that wages and pay can create barriers to equity. That is why we are working to introduce pay transparency legislation in B.C., along with advancing other initiatives that give people the best chance to have equal opportunities in the workforce.

“I invite all British Columbian to join in celebrating the diversity of our province, and remaining committed to inclusion and respect for all people.

“Building a future where there is true equality – equal rights and equal opportunities – will take all of us working toward the same goal with determination and conviction.”